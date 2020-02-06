Several Ayala, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school student-athletes signed with the college choices this week.
Wednesday was National Signing Day.
Ayala High student-athletes
Noah Benson, swimming, Biola University in La Mirada
Kayla Rodgers, softball, Yavapai College in Arizona
Phylicia Valdez, tennis, Hope International University in Fullerton
Cassandra Roman, softball, Wheeling University in West Virginia
Anthony La France, football, Weber State University in Utah
Marissa Zorrilla, softball, Cornell University in New York.
Chino Hills High student-athletes
Tyler Perez, football, Cal State Sacramento
Kylie Bardwell, softball, Whitworth University in Washington
Max Ewins, swimming, Concordia University in Irvine
Shaday Allen, Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes
Alison Keller, soccer, Southern Utah University
Kiana Moreno, soccer, Vanguard University in Costa Mesa
Ashley Collins, basketball, Willamette University in Oregon
Erik Garcia, cross country-track and field, University of La Verne
Leila Peregrina, soccer, Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Don Lugo High student athletes
Sean Boskovich, baseball, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Sarah Velasquez, softball, University of Minnesota-Crookston
Connor Burns, baseball, Cal State Long Beach.
