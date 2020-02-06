Several Ayala, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school student-athletes signed with the college choices this week.

Wednesday was National Signing Day.

Ayala High student-athletes

Noah Benson, swimming, Biola University in La Mirada

Kayla Rodgers, softball, Yavapai College in Arizona

Phylicia Valdez, tennis, Hope International University in Fullerton

Cassandra Roman, softball, Wheeling University in West Virginia

Anthony La France, football, Weber State University in Utah

Marissa Zorrilla, softball, Cornell University in New York.  

Chino Hills High student-athletes

Tyler Perez, football, Cal State Sacramento

Kylie Bardwell, softball, Whitworth University in Washington

Max Ewins, swimming, Concordia University in Irvine

Shaday Allen, Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes

Alison Keller, soccer, Southern Utah University

Kiana Moreno, soccer, Vanguard University in Costa Mesa

Ashley Collins, basketball, Willamette University in Oregon

Erik Garcia, cross country-track and field, University of La Verne

Leila Peregrina, soccer, Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Don Lugo High student athletes

Sean Boskovich, baseball, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Sarah Velasquez, softball, University of Minnesota-Crookston

Connor Burns, baseball, Cal State Long Beach.

