Chino Hills High graduate and New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball will host a free two-day basketball camp today (Aug. 10) and Sunday, Aug. 11 in Rancho Cucamonga.
Children ages 7 to 11 will take part in the camp 9 a.m. to noon and players ages 12 to 16 will take part 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The camp will be held at EmPower Sports Facility, 9059 San Bernardino Road, Rancho Cucamonga.
All participants are required to have a parent or guardian with them on both days of camp.
Only one parent or guardian for each player will be allowed inside the gymnasium during the camp.
Players and their parent must also sign a liability waiver for filming of Ball’s Facebook Watch show “Ball in the Family.” Pre-registration is required at lonzoballcamps.com. Ball was drafted as the No. 2-overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent two seasons in Los Angeles before being traded to New Orleans in a package deal that brought NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers.
