For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Ayala High boys soccer team captured a league title, finishing the 2019-20 Palomares League season with an 8-1-1 record.
The Bulldogs clinched the league title Tuesday, beating Alta Loma, 2-0, at the Ayala High stadium in Chino Hills.
Tristian Hillenbrand scored a goal on an assist from Kenny Nwadike in the first half and Gerardo Garibay scored a second-half goal for Ayala in Tuesday’s victory.
The Bulldogs will compete in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs next week as the No. 1-seed from the Palomares League.
Playoff brackets will be announced at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at cifss.org.
Wild-card games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, followed by first-round games on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Other playoffs games are set for Friday, Feb. 14; Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 22.
