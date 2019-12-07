Ontario Christian High junior Aidan Vorster placed 12th in the Division 5 boys race and Chino High sophomore Mia Chavez took 16th in Division 3 girls at last Saturday’s CIF State Cross Country Meet in Fresno.
Vorster ran a time of 16:05.7, only 25.5 seconds behind Division 5 boys’ champion Jackson Adelman of St. Margaret’s High, who was the race leader after the first and second mile markers.
Vorster was ninth after the first mile and 12th at the second mile.
Chavez, the two-time defending Mt. Baldy League champion, ran an 18:31.3, averaging 5:57.3 per mile.
She was 10th after the first mile and 12th at the end of two miles.
Del Oro High’s Riley Chamberlain won the Division 3 girls title in 17:16.0, which was 7.5 seconds ahead of second-place runner Savannah Scriven of Palos Verdes High.
