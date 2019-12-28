Four games scheduled for Thursday’s Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic boys and girls basketball tournaments were cancelled because heavy snow prevented some teams from traveling to Ontario.
A full schedule of games resumed Friday. Final pool play games are scheduled for today (Dec. 28) with final-round games set for Monday.
The Ontario Christian boys and girls teams had their games cancelled Thursday night because Colbalt Institute of Victorville, Granite Hills of Apple Valley and Hesperia high schools could not travel on the Cajon Pass Thursday because of snow, said Ontario Christian athletic director David Parkes.
Today’s games and Monday’s games are scheduled every 90 minutes, beginning at 9 a.m. For the tournament schedule, visit ocschools.org, click on the “athletics” tab, followed by the “tourneys and camps” tab.
