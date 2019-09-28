High school sports schedule for Sept. 28-Oct. 5. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 3—Ayala at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4—CHINO vs. Ontario, 6 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 7 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 28—Ayala in Palomares League cluster meet at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, 750 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte, 9 a.m.; Don Lugo in Sunny Hills Invitational in Fullerton, TBA.
Oct. 1—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Riverside Community College in Moreno Valley, 4:40 p.m.
Oct. 3—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League cluster meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, 4 p.m.
Girls golf
Sept. 30—Ayala in Long Beach Wilson Bruins Invitational, 7 a.m.
Oct. 1—AYALA vs. Wilson, TBA.; CHINO vs. St. Lucy’s, TBA.
Oct. 3—Ayala at Wilson (Hacienda Heights), 2:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Chino, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 1—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Oct. 3—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 28—Chino Hills in Villa Park Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 30—CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 1—AYALA vs. Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 2—Chino at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 3—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Damien (La Verne), 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 4-5—Don Lugo in Don Lugo Tournament, TBA.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 28—Chino in Fullerton Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 30—CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRSITIAN vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1—CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 6 p.m.
Oct. 2—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4—AYALA vs. Claremont, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5—Ayala in Gabrielino Tournament (San Gabriel), 8 a.m.
