An adult women’s basketball league will tip off Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., starting, Sept. 3 at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Games will take place through Nov. 12.
Cost is $5 for Chino residents, $15 for non-residents.
Space is limited to 28 players to allow everyone sufficient playing time.
The league will consist of nine regular season games, one playoff game and one championship game. The Neighborhood Activity Center is located at 5201 D St., next to Chino City Hall.
Information: 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.