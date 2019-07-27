Chino Youth Boxing Club will host an Open House froom 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
The event is free for attendees.
Children and adults can learn the sport of amateur boxing, training with boxing instructors.
Cost to train is $5 a month for children and $27 a month for adults who live in Chino. Cost for non-Chino residents is $15 a month and $37 for adults. A mandatory orientation is held for new members from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month
Boxing show Aug. 25
Chino Youth Boxing Foundation will host its Legends Showcase at1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.
Information: 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.