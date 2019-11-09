Final regular season standings for football, girls’ volleyball, girls’ tennis and boys’ water polo for the 2019 fall sports season.
Football
Ambassador League
Aquinas 8-2, 5-0
Ontario Christian 8-2, 4-1
Linfield Christian 7-3, 3-2
Arrowhead Christian 4-6, 2-3
Western Christian 4-6, 1-4
Desert Christian Academy 1-9, 0-5
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 7-3, 4-1
Upland 5-5, 3-2
Chino Hills 5-5, 3-2
Damien 5-5, 2-3
Etiwanda 5-5, 2-3
Los Osos 5-5, 1-4
Mt. Baldy League
Chaffey 9-1, 5-0
Ontario 5-5, 3-2
Don Lugo 4-6, 3-2
Diamond Bar 5-5, 3-2
Chino 4-6, 1-4
Montclair 3-7, 0-5
Palomares League
Ayala 10-0, 5-0
Glendora 9-1, 4-1
Bonita 8-2, 3-2
Claremont 6-4, 2-3
Colony 2-8, 1-4
Alta Loma 1-9, 0-5
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 28-3, 14-0
Linfield Christian 20-3, 12-2
Aquinas 18-7, 10-4
Desert Christian Academy 8-8, 6-8
Western Christian 16-10, 6-8
Loma Linda Academy 11-9, 6-8
Arrowhead Christian 14-15, 1-13
Woodcrest Christian 5-22, 1-13
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 17-10, 10-0
Upland 17-11, 6-4
St. Lucy’s 20-12, 6-4
Los Osos 15-10, 5-5
Etiwanda 14-17, 3-7
Chino Hills 7-11-1, 0-10
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 13-2, 9-1
Ontario 14-11, 8-2
Diamond Bar 7-10, 7-3
Montclair 12-16, 3-7
Chino 5-13-1, 3-7
Chaffey 2-17, 0-10
Palomares League
Alta Loma 25-9, 9-1
Glendora 15-8, 8-2
Claremont 15-12, 6-4
Ayala 15-9, 5-5
Bonita 11-17, 2-8
Colony 2-14, 0-10
Girls tennis
Ambassador League
Aquinas 10-4, 8-0
Western Christian 11-5, 6-2
Linfield Christian 5-11, 4-4
Ontario Christian 3-12, 2-6
Woodcrest Christian 4-10, 1-7
Baseline League
Los Osos 21-2, 10-0
Rancho Cucamonga 9-5-1, 7-2-1
St. Lucy’s 7-12-1, 5-4-1
Chino Hills 3-6, 5-5
Etiwanda 8-13, 1-9
Upland 4-13, 1-9
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 17-0, 10-0
Diamond Bar 10-3, 8-2
Ontario 11-7, 6-4
Don Lugo 4-7, 3-7
Chino 9-12, 2-8
Chaffey 7-10, 1-9
Palomares League
Claremont 14-1, 10-0
Ayala 13-3, 8-2
Alta Loma 14-5, 6-4
Glendora 8-8-1, 4-6
Bonita 8-10-1, 2-8
Colony 4-12, 0-10
Boys water polo
Baseline League
Damien 17-13, 7-1
Los Osos 21-6, 7-1
Rancho Cucamonga 14-9, 4-4
Upland 13-15, 3-5
Chino Hills 14-14, 3-5
Etiwanda 10-13, 0-8
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 15-13, 10-0
Don Lugo 16-9, 8-2
Ontario 14-10, 5-5
Chaffey 8-10, 4-6
Chino 8-16, 3-7
Montclair 1-20, 0-10
Palomares League
Claremont 18-10, 9-1
Glendora 22-6, 8-2
Alta Loma 16-12, 7-3
Bonita 10-17, 4-6
Ayala 8-15, 2-8
