High school football preview for Oct. 18-19 games

Friday, Oct. 18
Palomares League
Teams: Colony (2-5, 1-1) at Ayala (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Place: Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Maxpreps rankings: Colony 318th in the state, 4,409th in nation; Ayala 42nd in the state, 426th in the nation.
Ayala High football will play a home game for the first time since Aug. 30 when it hosts Colony High in a Palomares League game. The Bulldogs are coming off a 13-7 win over Glendora High, which along with Ayala, had a 6-0 record going into the game.
Jacob Badawi scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half and the Ayala defense held Glendora to under 200 yards in the victory.
Colony opened its Palomares League season with a 21-7 victory over Alta Loma on Oct. 4 and a 21-8 loss last week to Bonita.
Last season, Ayala defeated Colony, 27-22.
Mt. Baldy League
Teams: Chaffey (6-1, 2-0) at Chino (3-4, 0-2), 6 p.m.
Place: Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Maxpreps Rankings: Chaffey 272nd in the state, 3,783rd in the nation; Chino 715th in the state, 10,352 in the nation.
After starting the season at 2-1, Chino High football has lost three of its last four games and is facing Mt. Baldy League title favorite Chaffey High in league play. Chino opened Mt. Baldy League play with a 28-27 loss to Ontario and had a 53-13 loss to Diamond Bar last week.
Chaffey is averaging 47.5 points per game in its two league wins over Don Lugo and Montclair and allowed a combined 15 points.
The Tigers have scored no fewer than 38 points in their six victories this season.
Last year, Chaffey defeated Chino, 45-21.
Mt. Baldy League
Teams: Don Lugo (1-6, 0-2) at Montclair (3-4, 0-2), 6 p.m.
Place: Montclair High School, 4725 Benito St., Montclair.
Maxpreps rankings: Don Lugo 643rd in the state, 9.208 in the nation; Montclair 747th in the state, 10,693rd in the nation.
Don Lugo will look for its first Mt. Baldy League win, and its second victory, of the 2019 season when it travels to Montclair. The Conquistadores finished their nonleague schedule with a 1-4 record before falling to Chaffey, 46-12, and Ontario, 21-14, in league play.
Montclair is currently riding a four-game losing streak after starting the season at 3-0.
The Cavaliers have given up 49 points in each of its first two league games compared to only 16 points scored.
Last year, Don Lugo defeated Montclair, 41-7.
Baseline League
Teams: Chino Hills (3-4, 1-1) at Los Osos (4-3, 0-2)
Place: Los Osos High School, 6001 Millikan Ave., Rancho Cucamonga.
Maxpreps rankings: Chino Hills 114th in the state, 1,325th in the nation; Los Osos 203rd in the state, 2,672nd in the nation.
Playing its first game a day after head coach Chris Stevens and athletic director Sam Sabbara resigned Oct. 10 because of teasing and pranking between Chino Hills High freshman football players, the Huskies defeated Damien, 28-25.
Matthew Geeting threw three touchdown passes, including the game winner with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter to Rayce Thornton. Austin Urena sealed the victory with an interception on Damien’s final possession.
Los Osos High is on a three-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0 with league losses to Etiwanda and Upland.
Last year, Chino Hills defeated Los Osos, 31-13.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Teams: Ontario Christian (5-2, 1-1) at Western Christian (4-3, 1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Place: Western Christian High School, 100 W. 9th St., Upland.
Maxpreps rankings: Ontario Christian 317th in the state; 4,387 in the nation; Western Christian 995th in the state, 13,752nd in the nation.
Ontario Christian rebounded from a 41-7 loss to Aquinas in the Ambassador League opener by defeating Linfield Christian last week, 21-14.
The Knights had a 4-1 record in their nonleague schedule.
Western Christian defeated Desert Christian Academy, 21-14, in its league opener, but fell to Arrowhead Christian, 50-20, a week ago.
Last year, Ontario Christian defeated Western Christian, 21-0.
