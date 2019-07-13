The Dirt Dawgs 12U baseball team

The Dirt Dawgs 12U baseball team captured the Cooperstown Tournament title in New York last weekend, finishing with a 10-1 record and hitting a tournament-leading 53 home runs. Six Dirt Dawg players finished in the top 10 in home runs for the event and the team outscored its opponents, 146-50, to win the championship. Team members are Evan Salcido, JT Lovato, Cannon Billingsley, Jackson Gray, Gavin Reed, Mouse Miron, Zach Torres, Jaden Farhan, Roman Lopez, Sebastian Perez, Coach Kyle Billingsley, Coach Matt Gray, Coach John Lovato and Coach Kevin Salcido.

