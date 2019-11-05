Chino Hills High’s Lauren Jauregui took second, Jenna Gallegos placed third and Karis Brown took fourth to pace the Huskies’ girls cross country team to its fifth straight Baseline League championship Tuesday afternoon at Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore.
The Huskies, who were missing two-time defending Baseline League individual champ Jacqueline Duarte because of an injury, had four runners place in the top 10 and had their fifth runner place 12th to score a league-best 30 points.
Etiwanda took second in the team standings with 62 points, Upland was third with 71 points and Rancho Cucamonga took fourth with 96 points. Los Osos placed fifth with 113 points and St. Lucy’s was sixth with 154 points.
Upland High’s Riley Rodriguez won the individual championship in 18:24.7.
Jauregui’s second-place time of 18:56.0 was followed by Gallegos’ time of 19:05.0 and Brown’s time of 19:06.7.
Miranda McGarry placed ninth in 19:35.0 and Riley Rivera ran 12th in 19:49.3 for Chino Hills.
Megan Chiotti placed 13th in 19:52.1 and Isabella Duarte was 15th in 20:04.8 for the Huskies, who qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries, scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16 at Riverside Cross Country Course, 1055 Orange St. in Riverside.
Other top-10 finishes from Tuesday’s meet were Etiwanda’s Jasmine Munoz (fifth, 19:09.8); Etiwanda’s Victoria Escanuelas (sixth, 19:12.0); St. Lucy’s Alexis Corvese (seventh, 19:17.0); Upland’s Olivia Hanley (eighth, 19:32.0); and Etiwanda’s Laila Wright (10th, 19:41.1).
On the boys’ side, Chino Hills placed fourth with 78 points.
Rancho Cucamonga won the team title with 63 points, Etiwanda took second with 65 points, Upland was third with 72 points, Damien took fifth with 96 points and Los Osos placed sixth with 114 points.
Chino Hills High’s Mason Ma was the Huskies’ top runner with a fourth-place finish in 16:09.4. Andrew Garcia was 12th in 16:35.3, Noah Chavez placed 17th in 16:40.6, Elijah Dinneweth was 18th in 16:43.6, Jacob Montenegro took 27th in 17:05.8, Brandon Lopez was 28th in 17:07.8 and Erik Garcia placed 34th in 17:21.4.
Upland High’s Jeremiah Castellano won the race in 15:30.9, exactly 27 seconds ahead of Etiwanda’s Adam Sorenson, who placed second in 15:57.9.
Rancho Cucamonga’s Nathan England took third in 16:02.5 and Los Osos’ Steven Song was fifth in 16:10.5.
In other races: Chino Hills High’s boys’ junior varsity team won the team title with 17 points, the Huskies’ girls junior varsity won the team title with 24 points and the boys’ frosh-soph team won the team championship with 44 points.
In the boys’ junior varsity race, Chino Hills High’s Tyson Musser won in 17:44.0, Zane Buhagiar took second in 17:44.1, Roman Hunter placed third in 17:44.4 and Austin Bertalot took fourth in 17:51.1.
Chino Hills High’s Shannon Atkins won the girls’ junior varsity race in 20:19.6 and Camille Cortes was second in 20:34.3. Belinda Oceguera was fourth in 21:07.2 for the Huskies.
