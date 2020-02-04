High school sports schedule for Feb. 8-22. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, noon.
Feb. 11—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Feb. 12, 14, 18, 21—CIF-Southern Section playoff rounds, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Girls basketball
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, noon.
Feb. 11—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Feb. 13, 15, 19, 22—CIF-Southern Section playoff rounds, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Boys soccer
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Feb. 10—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Feb. 12, 14, 18, 22—CIF-Southern Section playoff rounds, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Girls soccer
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Feb. 11—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Feb. 13, 15, 19, 22—CIF-Southern Section playoff rounds, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Girls water polo
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 9 a.m.
Feb. 11-13, 15-19—CIF-Southern Section playoff rounds, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Feb. 22—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams, times and locations to be announced.
Wrestling
Feb. 8—Ayala in Palomares League Finals at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, 9 a.m.; Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League Finals at Montclair High, 4725 Benito St. in Montclair, 9 a.m.
Feb. 14-15—CIF-Southern Section Boys Individual Championships at Palm Springs, West Torrance, Carter, Etiwanda, Marina and Brea Olinda high schools, TBA.
Feb. 15—CIF-Southern Section Girls Regional Qualifying Tournaments held at Camarillo, Corona, Hillcrest and El Toro high schools, 10 a.m.
Feb. 21-22—CIF-Southern Section Girls Individual Championships at Beaumont High School, TBA; CIF-Southern Section Boys Masters Meet at Sonora High School, TBA.
Baseball
Feb. 15—AYALA vs. Esperanza (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; CHINO vs. Valley View (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; DON LUGO vs. El Dorado (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Feb. 18, 21—Chino, Ontario Christian in Chino Preseason Tournament, TBA; Chino Hills, Don Lugo in Don Lugo Preseason Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 20-22—Ayala in Loara (Anaheim) Tournament, TBA.
Softball
Feb. 11—DON LUGO vs. South Hills, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 13—Chino at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 15—DON LUGO vs. El Rancho (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Feb. 15, 22—Chino, Ontario Christian in Savanna (Anaheim) Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 17-22—Ayala in Etiwanda Tournament in Rancho Cucamonga, TBA.
Feb. 18—DON LUGO vs. Covina, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Whittier Christian, 3 p.m.
Feb. 22—CHINO HILLS vs. Redlands East Valley (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Track and field
Feb. 22—Ayala in Ayala Invitational, 8 a.m.
Boys tennis
Feb. 18—AYALA vs. Walnut, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 19—AYALA vs. Valencia, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 19-22—Chino, Chino Hills in Etiwanda Tournament (Rancho Cucamonga), TBA.
Feb. 21—Ayala at Arcadia, 3:15 p.m.
