Ontario Christian High graduate William Mouw was named the Cal-Hi Sports Division 5 Athlete of the Year Monday for his achievements with the Knights’ boys golf and boys’ basketball teams during the 2018-19 school year.
Mouw, a Chino resident, will attend Pepperdine University in Malibu this fall on a golf scholarship.
The No. 2-ranked junior golfer in the country finished tied for third at the CIF State Boys’ Golf championships on May 29 with five-under par 66 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
State champion Luke Potter of La Costa Canyon High was named the Cal-Hi Sports Freshman Athlete of the Year.
Mouw played point guard on the Ontario Christian High boys’ basketball team this season, averaging 12.2 points on a team that won a school record 29 games this season. The previous record was 25 wins during the 2006-07 season.
The Knights finished 14-0 in league to capture the Ambassador League title, the school’s first undefeated league season since the 1968-69.
