Two-time defending CIF State boys’ basketball champion Chino Hills High will compete in Division 1 and the school’s girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer teams will also compete in Division during the 2019-2020 winter season.
The CIF-Southern Section recently announced the divisions for all winter sports seasons teams late last month for boys and girls’ basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls’ water polo and wrestling.
Boys basketball
•Chino Hills, Division 1
•Ayala and Ontario Christian, Division 3A.
•Chino and Don Lugo, Division 4A.
Girls basketball
•Chino Hills, Division 1
•Ayala and Don Lugo, Division 3AA
•Chino, Division 3A.
•Ontario Christian, Division 4AA.
Boys soccer
•Chino Hills, Division 4
•Ayala, Chino and Don Lugo, Division 5
•Ontario Christian, Division 6
Girls soccer
•Chino Hills, Division 1
•Ayala, Division 3
•Chino, Division 5
•Don Lugo and Ontario Christian, Division 6
Girls water polo
•Ayala, Division 5
•Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo, Division 6.
•Ontario Christian, does not field a team.
Wrestling
•Ayala (Palomares League), Division 3
•Chino Hills (Baseline League), Division 4
•Chino and Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy League), Division 5.
•Ontario Christian, does not field a team.
Information: cifss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.