Ontario Christian High’s Jenna Holmes was named the Division 3’s Player of the Year and head coach Paige Liebhart was named Division 3 Coach of the Year by the CIF-Southern Section Monday afternoon.
The Knights finished the season at 38-3, winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship on Nov. 9, followed two weeks later by capturing the CIF State Division 2 title. Those championships followed the Knights winning the CIF-SS Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 titles in 2018.
Holmes finished with 438 kills (a hit percentage of 29.2 percent), 349 digs and 28 blocks for the 2019 season.
Coach Liebhart, who is in her ninth season at Ontario Christian, has led the Knights to a 78-5 record during the past two seasons, which includes 20 straight postseason victories.
Two Knights players also earned All-CIF Southern Section status for the 2019 season.
Senior libero Selena Balderas led the Knights with 512 digs. She is the Ontario Christian career leader in the category.
Peyton Tazelaar, a senior outside hitter, led Ontario Christian with 448 kills and recorded 296 digs during the 2019 season.
Other Division 3 honorees attend Paloma Valley, Culver City, Pasadena Poly, Notre Dame Academy, Long Beach Wilson, Fountain Valley, West Ranch and San Marcos high schools.
To view the All-CIF-Southern Section girls’ volleyball honorees lists in divisions 1 through 9, visit cifss.org.
