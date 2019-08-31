Chino’s Dominick Mendoza scored four goals and Jacob Ramos added three goals in the Cowboys’ season-opening win at Norte Vista High in Riverside, giving first-year head coach Chris Hulme a victory in his debut.
Goalie Justin Weidl made 10 saves, Richard Becerra had two goals, three assists and three steals and Bryan Huerta and Dylan Magdich added one goal apiece for Chino. The Cowboys travel to Temecula Valley for a 3:15 p.m. game Thursday.
