Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a member of the 2015-16 national championship basketball team at the school, recorded the first triple double by a Loyola Marymount University player last Saturday in the Lions’ 83-67 victory over Grambling State.
Scott, a junior, tallied 21 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds for the Lions, who improved to 4-5 with the victory.
Loyola Marymount University is located in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.