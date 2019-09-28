League football games begin next week

High school football games in the Ambassador, Baseline, Mt. Baldy and Palomares leagues begin next week, marking the start of the second half of the 2019 high school football season.
Ayala High will get things going Thursday, Oct. 3 with a road game at Claremont High in the Palomares League opener for both teams.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Claremont High is located at 1601 N. Indian Hill Blvd., north of Foothill Boulevard.
The Bulldogs started the season with a 4-0 record and played at Brea Olinda Friday after Champion press time to conclude its nonleague schedule.
Chino and Don Lugo high schools will open Mt. Baldy League play Friday, Oct. 4.
Don Lugo will play at home against Chaffey and Chino will host Ontario.
Chino’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and Don Lugo’s game will start at 7 p.m.
Chino High started off its season with a 2-2 record, having defeated Indian Springs and Artesia and losses to Colton and Patriot.
The Cowboys ended their nonleague schedule Friday after Champion press time against Hesperia High.
Don Lugo is off to an 0-4 start with losses to Alta Loma, South Hills, Tustin and Northview. The Conquistadores played their final nonleague game last night against California High of Whittier.
Chino Hills High will kick off with Rancho Cucamonga High in the Baseline League opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Chino Hills High stadium.
The Huskies two wins this season came against Corona (40-0) and Charter Oak (33-0), but have losses to Ayala, Diamond Ranch and Bishop Amat.
Ontario Christian High will start its Ambassador League season at 7 p.m. at Aquinas High in San Bernardino. The Knights are 4-1 this season.
