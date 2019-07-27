Christian Youth Athletic Association

A Christian Youth Athletic Association 12-13 year old soccer team participated in a Atri Cup soccer tournament in Italy last month, finishing as a finalist. The team earned a spot in the championship game after winning a 4-3 shootout in the semifinals. Team members are Coach Ralph Esposito, Daniel Kramer, Andrew Bait, Nolan McKnight, Isaiah Bermundo Assistant Coach Andrew Renteria., Stephen Kramer, Hector Armendariz (captain), Matthew Diz, Dean Lagadi and Chris Castro. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.