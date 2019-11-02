The Ayala High frosh-soph girls volleyball team captured the gold division championship at the Gabrielino Volleyball Tournament in San Gabriel. Team members are Coach Jeff Weihert, Lehua Jamora, Isabella Garcia, Zoe Garcia, Taelynn Cardona, Denae January, Emma Wukelich, Raine Cantos, Madison Livingston, Dani Weik, Jaylin Minuti, Terreca Hickson, Juliana Lupo, Sophie Laing, Vidhi Acharya and Sydney Sensat.
