Ambassador League champion Ontario Christian High and Mt. Baldy League champ Don Lugo will compete in this year's CIF-Southern Section girls' volleyball postseason, beginning Thursday, Oct. 24 in first-round games.
Ontario Christian (28-3, 14-0) will compete against Oaks Christian or Sage Hill at 6 p.m. at the Ontario Christian High gym. The Knights are the defending CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 champion.
If victorious Thursday, Ontario Christian will play the winner of Alta Loma-La Canada on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Don Lugo (14-5, 9-1) will host Rialto in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Rialto, which tied for second place in the San Andreas League, has a 15-13 record.
Thursday's winner will face Buckley or Rolling Hills Prep at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
CIF-Southern Section girls' volleyball brackets can be found at cifss.org.
