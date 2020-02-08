The Chino and Don Lugo high school girls’ basketball teams tied for the Mt. Baldy League championship this season with identical 9-1 records, each cruising past the four other teams in the league, and winning on the other’s home court.
Chino defeated Don Lugo, 60-53, Tuesday afternoon at the Don Lugo gym and Don Lugo defeated Chino, 53-48 on Jan. 17.
In Tuesday’s game, Chino High’s Wendy Hernandez scored 15 points and Kylie Bergiadis added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kimberly Day chipped in with seven points and 10 rebounds and Emma Seifert scored nine points and had eight rebounds for the Cowgirls, which finished the regular season at 20-8. The Cowgirls will compete in Division 3A of the CIF-Southern Section playoff, which begin next week.
Don Lugo (18-10), which will compete in Division 3AA, won a league championship for the second straight season.
