Registration for the City of Chino’s men’s basketball league, taking place Feb. 3 through May 9, is underway.
Cost is $310 per team and a $25 per team, per game fee for referees. Players must be at least 18 years old. Non-Chino residents will pay an extra $10.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Jan. 25.
Games will take place Sundays at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., in Chino, next to Chino City Hall. Information: 334-3260.
