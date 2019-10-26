Chino Hills high school cross country team will compete this morning (Oct. 26) at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational, one of the largest high school cross country meets in the country.
Mt. San Antonio College is located at 1100 W. Grand Ave. in Walnut.
Tickets will be sold at the gate, and parking is available for a fee on the college campus.
Chino Hills High will compete in seven races today, starting with the boys’ freshman race at 7:30 a.m.
The girls’ freshman team will run at 7:51 a.m., followed by boys’ sophomores at 8:23 a.m., girls’ sophomores at 8:31 a.m., the female junior varsity national championship race at 8:56 a.m., the girls’ varsity team sweepstakes race at 10 a.m., and the boys’ varsity race at 10:13 a.m.
Chino High and Don Lugo High teams competed Friday after Champion press time boys’ varsity and girls’ varsity races and several lower level races.
Information: http://events.mtsac.edu/ccinvite/index.html.
Riverside Invitational
Ayala High will compete in today’s Riverside Invitational at the Riverside Cross Country Course in the Division 1 races, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Riverside Cross Country Course is located at 1100 W. Orange St. in Riverside, north of the 60 Freeway.
Today’s Division 1 race schedule has boys’ sophomores at 7:30 a.m., girls’ frosh-soph at 7:45 a.m., boys’ frosh at 8 a.m., girls’ varsity at 8:10 a.m., boys’ varsity at 8:30 a.m., girls’ junior varsity at 8:45 a.m. and boys’ junior varsity at 9:05 a.m.
Information: https://river sidecitycourse.com/.
