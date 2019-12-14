Dozens of high school basketball and soccer teams will visit Ontario Christian High later this month to compete in the Christmas Classic tournaments, beginning Dec. 26.
Knight Time Basketball Classic
Eight boys and eight girls teams will compete Dec. 26-30 in the 2019 Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic basketball tournaments at the Ontario Christian gymnasium, 931 W. Philadelphia St.
Ontario Christian, Baldwin Park, Granite Hills, Whittier Christian, Chaffey, Patriot, Riverside Prep and Workman will play in the boys’ tournament, which was won by Ontario Christian in 2018.
On the girls’ side, Ontario Christian, Chaffey, Hesperia, Rowland, Norco, Riverside Prep, California and Whittier Christian will compete. Ontario Christian placed fifth and King’s Schools of Washington captured the tournament championship.
Tickets for this year’s tournament are $5 per day for adults, $2 per day for children.
Team awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place teams.
Boys tournament
Thursday, Dec. 26
Riverside Prep vs. Patriot, 9 a.m.; Workman vs. Chaffey, noon; Baldwin Park vs. Whittier Christian, 3 p.m.; Granite Hills vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Whittier Christian vs. Granite Hills, 10:30 a.m.; Workman vs. Riverside Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Chaffey vs. Patriot, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Baldwin Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Granite Hills vs. Baldwin Park, 9 a.m.; Chaffey vs. Riverside Prep, noon; Patriot vs. Workman, 3 p.m.; Whittier Christian vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Girls tournament
Thursday, Dec. 26
Riverside Prep vs. Norco, 10:30 a.m.; Rowland vs. Chaffey, 1:30 p.m.; California vs. Whittier Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Hesperia vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Norco vs. California, 9 a.m.; Whittier Christian vs. Riverside Prep, noon; Hesperia vs. Rowland, 3 p.m.; Chaffey vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Chaffey vs. Hesperia, 10:30 a.m.; California vs. Riverside Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Whittier Christian vs. Norco, 4:30 p.m.; Rowland vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.; Fifth-place game, noon; Third-place game, 3 p.m.; Championship game, 6 p.m.
Christmas Classic soccer
Sixteen boys and 16 girls teams will compete in the Christmas Classic soccer tournaments Dec. 26 through 28, taking place on four fields at Ontario Christian High.
Boys first-round games: Grace Brethren vs. La Salle, 7:30 a.m.; Rowland vs. Pasadena Poly, 7:30 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Maranatha, 9 a.m.; Arrowhead Christian vs. San Dimas, 9 a.m.; Northview vs. Diamond Bar, 10:30 a.m.; Santa Fe Springs vs. Riverside Prep, 10:30 a.m.; Troy vs. Hillcrest, noon; and Charter Oak vs. Palmdale Aerospace, noon.
Girls first-round games: Montclair vs. San Dimas, 7:30 a.m.; Pomona Catholic vs. Charter Oak, 7:30 a.m.; Palm Springs vs. Rowland, 9 a.m.; Chino vs. Valley Christian, 9 a.m.; Colony vs. Nogales, 10:30 a.m.; Cabrillo vs. Granite Hills, 10:30 a.m.; Palmdale Aerospace vs. Ramona, noon; and Ontario Christian vs. Riverside Prep, noon.
Second-round winners brackets games will be played the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 26, followed by semifinal games on Friday, Dec. 27 and championship games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28.
The boys championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the girls’ championship game at 3:30 p.m. There is no admission fee to attend the soccer tournaments.
Information: ocschools.org.
