David Vizcaino scored a game-high five goals and Josh Kunn and Hayden Miller added four goals each to lead Don Lugo High to a 20-8 win over Norco in a nonleague boys’ water polo game Wednesday.
Don Lugo jumped out to a 7-2 lead after one quarter and led 11-3 at the half.
The Conquistadores had a 14-7 lead after three quarters before outscoring the Cougars 6-1 in the fourth quarter.
Cole Jerry and Christopher Soto each scored three goals, Mario Barrigan added a goal and goalie Paul McNaughton made 14 saves playing in the first, third and fourth quarters.
Don Lugo (1-2) will travel to Troy High (2200 Dorothy Lane in Fullerton) for a 3:15 p.m. start Monday, Sept. 9. The Conquistadores will host Etiwanda at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and Webb at 3:15 p.m. Friday.
