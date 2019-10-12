The Ayala High School varsity girls volleyball team

The Ayala High School varsity girls volleyball team

The Ayala High School varsity girls volleyball team captured the Gold Division championship title at the Gabrielino High Tournament last Saturday, finishing with a 6-0 record. Savannah Van Veldhuizen was named Tournament Most Valuable Player and Savannah Medrano and Giselle Gatewood earned All-Tournament honorees. Team members are Katrina Emmanuel, Addie Laing, Makayla Richardson, Angelina Toledo, Lindie Ross, Madeline Verdugo, Christina Chavez, Giselle Gatewood, Savannah Medrano, Savannah Van Veldhuizen, Brooke Bishop, Mia Perez, Emily Wooden, Rian Hobbs and head coach Laing LeGrand. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.