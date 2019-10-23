High school sports schedule for Oct. 26-Nov. 2. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 31—Chino at Montclair, 6 p.m.
Nov. 1—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 26—CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Cross country
Oct. 26—Ayala in Riverside Invitational at Riverside Cross Country Course, 1011 Orange Drive in Riverside, 8 a.m.; Chino Hills, Don Lugo at Mt. San Antonio College Invitational, 1100 N. Grand Ave., Walnut TBA.
Oct. 31—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League Finals at Citrus Heritage Park, 9400 Dufferin Ave., Riverside, 2:40 p.m.
Nov. 2—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, 750 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte, 9 a.m.
Girls golf
Oct. 28—CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Individual Tournament at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai, 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 29—CIF-Southern Section Southern Division Individual Tournament at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills, 8 a.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 28—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League Preliminaries at Claremont Tennis Club, 1777 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont, 11 a.m.
Oct. 29—Ayala in Palomares League Preliminaries at Claremont High School, 1601 N. Indian Hill Boulevard, 10 a.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League Preliminaries at Aquinas High School, 2772 Sterling Ave., San Bernardino, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30—Ayala in Palomares League Finals at Claremont High School, 1601 N. Indian Hill Boulevard, 1 p.m.
Oct. 31—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League Finals at Claremont Tennis Club, 1777 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont, 11 a.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League Finals at Aquinas High School, 2772 Sterling Ave., San Bernardino, 2 p.m.
Boys water polo
Oct. 28—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29—Ayala at Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
