Football players from Ayala, Chino Hills and Ontario Christian high schools were named Jan. 10 to the Scorebook Live’s All-Inland Empire teams for the 2019 season.
Scorebook Live become the CIF State’s’ official digital content provider In April 2019
Ayala High finished the 2019 season with its first 10-0 regular season in school history and finished with an 11-1 record. Chino Hills High placed third in the Baseline League and finished 6-6 overall.
Ontario Christian took second place in the Ambassador League with a 4-1 mark and finished 9-3 overall.
Honorees are:
First team, offense: Tyler Perez, Chino Hills High, offensive lineman.
Second team, defense: Tucker Belville, Chino Hills High, linebacker; Isiah Carl, Chino Hills High, defensive back.
Honorable mention: Rayce Thornton, Chino Hills High, running back; Matthew Munoz, Ayala High, running back; Jacob Badawi, Ayala High, running back; Michael Lopez, Ayala High, offensive lineman; Anthony LaFrance, Ayala High, offensive lineman; Michael Rodriguez, Ayala High, offensive lineman; Ricky Fredmond, Ontario Christian High, offensive-defensive lineman; Nathan Kneubuhler, Chino Hills High; offensive-defensive lineman; Gilbert Duran, Ayala High, linebacker; Samuel Carrillo, Chino Hills High, defensive back; Cole McCain, Ayala High, athlete.
