Players and coaches of Don Lugo High football’s 1979 CIF-Southern Section championship team are invited to a tailgating barbecue and attend this year’s Homecoming game, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 at the Don Lugo stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The barbecue will start at 4 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.
Each player and coach will be introduced prior to the game, marking the 40th anniversary of Don Lugo’s football champion that came after a 24-22 victory over Royal Oak High at Mt. San Antonio College stadium.
Kicker Luis Zendejas, who later played at Arizona State University and three NFL teams, booted the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the Southeastern Division championship game.
Team members are head coach John Monger, Leon Abacherli, Mark Adler, Tom Alexandre, Ed Ameye, Al Bertschinger, Paul Bombolis, Joe Campos, Dan Crume, Tony DeGrandis, Rich DeGrandis, Doug Eisher, Lance Ford, Steve Ford, Pete Foster, David Fouse, Greg Gaston, John Gonzales, John Gutierrez, Joel Hadlich, Willy Hadscok, Robby Hammond, Jim Hayden, Mark Helton, Jamie Hightower, Sam Hodson, Joe Iriberri, Russ Kullman, Fred Krzysiak, Mike Lass, Tim Ledesma, Steve Lukich, Dean Luster, Bob Malins, Rick Martin, Tom McGrath, Todd Medeiros, Robert Miller, John Moore, Perry Moreth, Bill Newton, John O’Hara, Gregg O’Mara, Terry Pitts, Carlos Sanchez, D.J. Santo, Jim Sattler, Jon Scheu, Jerry Soares, Jim Spencer, Jerry Spotswood, Eric Stephens, Jeff St. Peter, Scott Stueland, Milton Waite, Tom Whitworth, Marnuel Villalobos, Jacob Zavala, Luis Zendejas, athletic director Jerry Johnson and principal Dan Garner.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/DALSports Boosters/ or call Don Lugo High School at 591-3902.
