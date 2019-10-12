Chino Youth Boxing Club will host its annual Gobbler Gloves youth boxing show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Boxers from the Chino Youth Boxing Club and around southern California will compete in the annual event. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 11, and free for children 5 and younger.
Information: 334-3260.
