11U Blackdogs baseball team

The 11U Blackdogs baseball team captured the Xtreme Diamond Sports World Series in San Diego. Team members are Bobby Anderson, Mikey Lara, Dylan Sandoval, Julian Delgado, Julius Ybarra, Jackson Aguayo, Aiden Esparza, Kyle Henderson, Coach Cesar Gutierrez, Michael DeLucca, Nico Hamilton, Mian Rai, Ethan McNeil, Jacob Smith, Coach Dave Hamilton, Coach Jesse Lara. Not pictured is Coach Adam DeLucca.

