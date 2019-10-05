Last time Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball competed on an NBA court was Jan. 19 in Houston, the day he suffered a Grade-3 ankle sprain playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 6-foot-6-point guard has since been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and may return to the court Monday night in the team’s first preseason game of the 2019-2020 season against the Hawks in Atlanta.
Ball, the No. 2-overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers, spent two seasons in Los Angeles.
He averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 99 games with the Lakers, which did not make the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
The Pelicans finished 37-49 last season, four games behind the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.
They traded NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers on June 15 in exchange for Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks.
Like Ball, Ingram was a No. 2-overall NBA selection by the Lakers, just a year earlier.
The Pelicans drafted Duke standout Zion Williamson with this season’s No. 1 overall pick and with a roster also consisting of NBA veterans Jrue Holiday and J.J. Reddick, the team could make a run at qualifying for the NBA playoffs.
Ball played one season at UCLA, helping lead the Bruins to a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 berth in 2017, a year graduating Chino Hills High.
At Chino Hills, Ball earned several national Player of the Year awards and led the Huskies to a 35-0 record in his senior season, winning the CIF-Southern Section and CIF State open division championships.
