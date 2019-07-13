Derby drivers, start your engines.
A sold-out crowd of 3,500 people is expected to fill the stands at Sholander Arena at the Chino Fairgrounds tonight (July 13) for the 29th annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, the final event of the week-long Chino Junior Fair.
The Chino Fairgrounds are located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues, across from Ayala Park.
More than $10,000 will be awarded to derby drivers. A women’s Powder Puff derby, featuring a $2,000 prize pool will also take place for the second straight year.
In addition, a $200 payout is available for a beer goggle musical chairs event, organizers said.
Tickets are $35 for reserved seating, $25 for general admission. Organizers advise to purchase tickets early since the derby has sold out every year.
Drivers will compete in a qualifying heat for the chance to advance to the main event.
For drivers not earning a qualifying spot, a last chance derby will take place prior to the main event.
In the main event, the last car left running will be declared the winner. Cash prizes will also be awarded to second- through fifth-place drivers.
Tonight’s events will kick off at 7 p.m.
A car will be auctioned off, which can be driven in tonight’s derby. Proceeds from the auction car will benefit a charity. Drivers will also have the chance to compete in the Best Appearing Car contest. The winner will receive $250.
Past derby winners are Dickie Vander Meulen (2018, 2016), Will Wright (2015), Matthew McDonald (2014), Andy Wind (2013), Brad Foyil (2012), Bill Theibert (2011), Dave Smith (2010), Frank Garza (2009), Mark Moya (2008), Stan McDonald (2007), Mike Stueve (2006), Antonio Berrera (2005), Jim Riezebos (2004), Rudy Haringa Jr. (2003, 1995), Marty Bangma (2002), Frank Mendoza (2001), Ed Haringa (2000), James Jongsma (1999, 1997), Doug Cash (1998), Wendy Kelly (1997), Richard Albrecht (1994), Chris Jongsma (1993), Pete DeJager (1992) and Chad Spyksma (1991).
Information: wgasmotors ports.com.
