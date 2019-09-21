Of course there was concern by Ayala High head football A.J. Gracia when looking at the Bulldogs mid-September game schedule.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs had a 170-mile roundtrip bus ride for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff at Moorpark High, then five days later, a Thursday night game at Tustin High in Orange County.
But the Bulldogs came through in a big way, improving their season record to 4-0 with a 43-33 win over Moorpark and a 35-21 victory against Tustin.
“I know this team is pretty mentally tough,” Coach Gracia said. “They’re also physically tough. I knew we were going to be fine this week.”
The Bulldogs end their nonleague schedule Friday, Sept. 27 at Brea Olinda High before playing their Palomares League opener Thursday, Oct. 3 at Claremont.
The Claremont game will mark the fifth straight road game this season for Ayala.
At Tustin, quarterback Cole McCain ran for two touchdowns (3- and 1-yards) and tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Gilbert Duran.
Marcus Monroe returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown and Matthew Munoz had 59-yard touchdown run for Ayala.
Against Moorpark at the annual Cali Classic at Moorpark High, McCain completed 15 of 26 passes for 147 yards.
He tossed a touchdown pass to Andrew Aguilar (10 catches, 100 yards) and ran the ball seven times for 62 yards and a score.
Munoz led the Bulldogs’ ground game with 128 yards on 25 carries and Michael Stine III had three touches for 41 yards.
Kicker Noah Carlton converted on all four extra-point attempts and was 3 for 3 on field goals attempts, including a long of 42 yards.
Moorpark fell to 1-3 with the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.