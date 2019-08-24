Arian Canete

Arian Canete, a seventh grader at Canyon Hills Junior High, earned a spot on the AAU National Cadet Taekwondo team after winning Team Trials in North Carolina.  

 Submitted photo

Chino Hills resident Arian Canete earned a spot on the  AAU National Cadet Taekwondo team after winning  AAU Team Trials this month in North Carolina. Arian won back-to back-national championship awards in Taekwondo during the AAU Nationals in Florida and the USA Taekwondo Nationals in Minnesota. The 12-year-old is a seventh grader at Canyon Hills Junior High. 

