Chino Hills Aquatics club swimmer Teagan O’Dell was named Swim Swam’s National Swimmer of the Year in the 11-12 year old age group for the 2018-19 season.
Coached by her mother, Marni, O’Dell finished the season with the top IMX score for 12-year-old girls.
She was the top swimmer in the 100-yard IM, 50 and 100m free, the 100 and 200m back, 50m breast, and 200m IM.
O’Dell was second in the 200-yard back, 200 and 400-yard IM and 400m IM. She was third in the 50-yard free, 50-yard breast, 100-yard fly, 50m back and and 100m breast. Additionally, she was fourth in the 100-yard free and 50- and 100-yard back and fifth in the 200m breast.
She also had top 10 finishes in the 100-yard breast (seventh), 50m fly (seventh); 200-yard breast (eighth), 100m fly (eighth) and 200-yard free (10th) and 200m free (10th).
