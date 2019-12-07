All-Palomares League honorees for the 2019 fall sports season. Ayala, Claremont, Colony, Glendora, Alta Loma and Bonita high schools make up the Palomares League teams. Wilson High in Hacienda Heights competes only in girls golf.
Football
Co-Athletes of the Year: Cole McCain, Ayala; Cade Marshman, Glendora.
Most Valuable Player, Offense: Xzavier Ford, Glendora.
Most Valuable Players, Defense: Gilbert Duran, Ayala; Hunter Heflin, Glendora.
First team, offensive linemen: Ayala’s Anthony LeFrance, Michael Lopez and Michael Rodriguez; Bonita’s Zion Longzine; Glendora’s Nick Hill and Jeff Isenhart.
First team, offensive backs: Ayala’s Jacob Badawi and Matthew Munoz; Alta Loma’s Braden Lynch; Claremont’s Logan Moran.
First team, tight ends: Glendora’s AJ Salgado.
First team, wide receivers: Bonita’s Jacob Horne, Ethan Durham and Aalias Williams; Claremont’s Ryan Campuzano.
First team, quarterbacks: Glendora’s Jacob Gonzalez.
First team, place kickers: Ayala’s Noah Carlton.
First team, defensive linemen: Ayala’s Josh Hixson; Bonita’s Zion Longsine and Luis Perez; Glendora’s Braydon Brus and Eddie Jabbour.
First team, linebackers: Ayala’s Ryan Watson and Jorge Tapia; Bonita’s Kenny Coulson and Brandon Stone; Colony’s Tony McGee and Anthony Ward.
First team, defensive backs: Ayala’s Derrick McMillian; Bonita’s Aalias Williams and Jacob Horne; Colony’s Patrick Dean; Glendora’s Jacob Guerrero.
First team, punters: Ayala’s Norh Carltos
Second team, offensive linemen: Ayala’s Gage Silva; Alta Loma’s Aiden Saenam and Jake Samuelson; Claremont’s Eddie Flores, Ian Daniel and Chase Davis.
Second team, tight ends: Colony’s Marco Gonzalez.
Second team, wide receivers: Claremont’s Alex Sotolongo and Isaiah Love; Colony’s Jonas Kelly; Glendora’s Matt Gonzalez.
Second team, quarterbacks: Bonita’s Sean Jastrab.
Second team, place kickers: Claremont’s Miguel Lopez.
Second team, defensive linemen: Alta Loma’s Joseph McVey, Chris Azizpur and Sean Bell; Claremont’s Chris Lopez; Colony’s JJ Sitenili.
Second team, linebackers: Alta Loma’s Eric Boen; Bonita’s Katin Suprenant; Claremont’s Simon Jansezian.
Second team, defensive backs: Ayala’s Andrew Aguilar and Marcus Monroe; Alta Loma’s Nick Pasquarella; Claremont’s Devin Carraway; Glendora’s Patrick Golden; Alta Loma’s Cayden Jester.
Girls golf
Most Valuable Player: Kelly Xu, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Euna Lee and Jamie Park; Claremont’s Maddie Stout; Glendora’s Liz Oloteo and Kirsten Linder; Wilson’s Myla Romero.
Second team: Ayala’s Meera Devina, Nayeon Kim, Giselle Budiman and Giselle Ann; Glendora’s Jojo Weng; Wilson’s Rocelyn Lee.
Girls tennis
Most Valuable Player, singles: Goldie Law, Claremont.
Most Valuable Players, doubles: Jahday Drewery and Salma Mohideen, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Katelyn Vu, Megan Chung and Loren Tayag; Alta Loma’s Lindsay Brown; Claremont’s Sydney La, Jacqueline Pearsall, Caren Uribe and Camile Movafagian; Glendora’s Emily Lam.
Second team: Ayala’s Kaylene Guzmann, Phylicia Valdez and Allison Apolinar; Alta Loma’s Sydney O’Neill, Lauren Bowz and Kaily Spain; Claremont’s Elizabeth Gonzalez; Glendora’s Emily Hyslop and Jessica Barnett.
Girls volleyball
Co-Most Valuable Player: Abby Alvarez and Gaby Arretche-Ramos, Alta Loma.
First team: Ayala’s Brooke Bishop; Alta Loma’s Mackenzie Grooms and Jessica Wertanen; Bonita’s Sarah Schmitt; Claremont’s Analise Kuzleika; Colony’s JJ Quarrels; Glendora’s Elise Brown, Emmilee Toro and Morgan Lin.
Second team: Alta Loma’s Sydney Brown, Hannah Grani and Ashley Artura; Bonita’s Kyra Miller and Makayla Cheichi; Claremont’s Brittani Bentley and Emma King; Glendora’s Lauren Barbosa and Francesca Luce.
Boys water polo
Most Valuable Player: Seth Eshleman, Claremont.
First team: Alta Loma’s Trevan Chapman and Diego Lopez; Bonita’s Cody Lehotsky and Noah Bohn; Claremont’s George Ruby-Onkovich, Chris Scott and Enrique Roybal; Glendora’s Julian Nichols; Glendora’s Carson Alonzo.
Second team: Ayala’s Robert Gonzales and Jacob Clark; Alta Loma’s Michael Valadez; Bonita’s Brandt Kicklighter; Claremont’s Zachary Martin, Marcus Robles and Matteo Velasquez; Colony’s Steven Arrietta; Glendora’s Trevor Harding.
Boys cross country
Most Valuable Player: Jack Keough-Lansford, Claremont.
First team: Claremont’s Adam Trafecanty, Yoon Cho, Askari Ahad, Blake Bertrand and James Settles; Bonita’s Daniel Echeveste; Colony’s Andrew Castellon; Glendora’s John Sesteaga and Dider Sandoval.
Second team: Ayala’s Yael Grimaldi, Ko Akabori and Austin Lemus; Glendora’s Nicholas Vega and Zachary Cadima; Claremont’s Diego Denson; Bonita’s Nick Acosta; Colony’s Alberto Garcia; Alta Loma’s Oscar Magana and Austin Pratt.
Girls cross country
Most Valuable Player: Maddie Coles, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Shaina Berk, Emily Garcia and Megan Oh; Claremont’s Angie Gushue, Azalea Segura-Mora and Isatu N’Diaye; Colony’s Amber Rios; Alta Loma’s Shay Pederson; Glendora’s Amanda Crowell.
Second team: Ayala’s Emma Bialy, Brianna King and Cadence Chang; Claremont’s Lily Widrig and Lauryn Noeth; Glendora’s Emma Barrosa; Colony’s Alejandra Cortez and Keryn Casteel; Bonita’s Allie Hipwell; Alta Loma’s Sofia Castaneda.
