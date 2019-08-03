The California Inland Empire Council Boy Scouts of America 11th annual golf tournament will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on the north course at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
Los Serranos is located at 15656 Yorba Ave., north of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Cost is $150 per golfer, which includes lunch.
Lunch-only tickets are $50. Information: bsa-ciec.org.
