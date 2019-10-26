Girls volleyball
CIF-Southern Section postseason
Division 3
Ontario Christian defeats Sage Hill 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
Ontario Christian’s Jenna Holmes finished with 13 kills, three aces and 13 digs and Peyton Tazelaar had eight kills three aces and 11 digs to lead Ontario Christian past Sage Hill Thursday in a first-round game. Los Angeles Lakers’ great Kobe Bryant attended the game. His older daughter plays for Sage Hill, which is located in Bryant’s hometown of Newport Beach.
Ontario Christian will play tonight (Oct. 26) at La Canada in a second-round game.
Game time had not been announced by Champion press time.
Division 6
Don Lugo defeats Rialto 25-19, 25-13, 25-17
Don Lugo’s Ellie Garcia had 18 kills Thursday night to lead the Conquistadores to a straight-sets win over Rialto in a first-round game. The Conquistadores will play at Buckley High in Sherman Oaks tonight (Oct. 26).
Football
Oct. 25 schedule, games played after Champion press time
Ayala (8-0, 3-0) at Bonita (7-1, 2-1); Chino (3-5, 0-3) at Don Lugo (2-6, 1-2); Upland (4-4, 2-1) at Chino Hills (4-4, 2-1); Ontario Christian (6-2, 2-1) at Desert Christian Academy (1-7, 0-3).
Oct. 19 score
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 49, Western Christian 0
Maxwell Watkins and Jacob Monarrez ran for two touchdowns each and Aaron Gaudy and Jack Molina each found the endzone to lead to the Knights in their shutout win over Western Christian.
The Knights finished with 297 rushing yards, led by Watkins’ 64 yards. Quarterback Daniel Serna completed both of his passes in the game, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trent Englebrecht.
Alvis Nuno caught the other completed pass for 27 yards. Ontario Christian led 42-0 at halftime.
Oct. 18 results
Palomares League
Ayala 28, Colony 0
Ayala improved to 8-0 overall, 3-0 in league with a shutout victory over Colony in the Bulldogs’ first home game since Aug. 30.
Cole McCain connected with Gilbert Duran on a 10-yard pass to open the scoring. McCain later scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a 33-yard scoring run by Matthew Munoz. The Bulldogs capped the scoring with a 35-yard run by Jaden Sailor. Ayala finished with 376 yards of offense in the victory.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 47, Colony 8.
Frosh score: Ayala 17, Colony 16.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 36, Montclair 12
Don Lugo’s Gary Garcia scored four touchdowns and Adrian Gutierrez added a score in the Conquistadores’ victory over Montclair. Don Lugo led 15-12 at halftime.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 28, Montclair 6
Frosh score: Don Lugo 39, Montclair 0
Chaffey 46, Chino 7
Chaffey’s Anthony Taylor, Patrick Settles, Raymond Rodriguez, Roger Martinez and George Soria each ran in a touchdown and Cooper Corey caught a touchdown pass in the Tigers’ win over Chino. Rodriguez finished with 10 carries for 100 yards and Corey caught two passes for 49 yards to lead Chaffey.
Frosh score: Chaffey 22, Chino 7.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 26, Los Osos 14
Chino Hills erased a 14-0 deficit with 26 unanswered points in its win over Los Osos at Grizzly Field in Rancho Cucamonga. Quarterback Matthew Geeting finished 13 of 26 passing for 281 yard and three touchdowns, two of which went to James Murillo and one to David Espinosa. Espinosa caught three passes for 97 yards and Murillo had two catches for 83 yards. C.J. Sento led the Huskies ground game with 101 yards on 17 carries and Sebastian Toledo finished with 15 carries for 78 yards. Huskies’ kicker Gabriel Chavers connected on a pair of 26-yard field goals for Chino Hills, which improved to 4-4 overall, 2-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Los Osos 18, Chino Hills 0.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 27, Los Osos 7
Cross country
Ambassador League
Results from Tuesday’s meet at Citrus Park in Riverside
Girls varsity
Linfield Christian 22, Woodcrest Christian 41, Ontario Christian 82, Aquinas 91
Ontario Christian individuals: Elsa Chen, 12th, 23:45.7; Alysa Calderon, 17th, 24:21.2; Natalie Delgado, 22nd, 14:53.5; Analisa Burman, 24th, 25:21.2; Ashlyn Noreen, 25th, 25:25.4.
Boys varsity
Woodcrest Christian 25, Linfield Christian 70, Ontario Christian 73, Aquinas 105, Arrowhead Christian 116, Loma Linda Academy 144
Ontario Christian individuals: Aidan Vorster, first, 16:29.1; John-Mark Mendoza, third, 17:17.4; Mitchell Windsor, 22nd, 19:25.3; Aaron Vander Tuig, 24th, 19:26.6; Gage Messick, 26th, 19:28.1.
Warner Pacific Classic in Oregon
Ayala High results
Boys varsity, gold division
Team standings: 9th out of 25 teams.
Individuals: Yael Grimaldi, 21st, 16:08.44; Ko Akabori, 46th, 16:29.15; Austin Lemus, 60th, 16:46.95; Diego Sigala, 71st, 16:56.52; Nathan Tsai, 86th, 17:05.58.
Boys varsity, silver division
Team standings: no team score.
Individuals: Aidan Williamson, 32nd, 17:18.13; Gabriel Cao, 65th, 17:47.69; Harry Tang, 89th, 18:05.44;
Girls varsity, gold division
Team standings: 4th out of 23 teams.
Individuals: Shaina Berk, 22nd, 18:54.76; Megan Oh, 36th, 19:20.06; Emily Garcia, 38th, 19:22.24; Cadence Chang, 53rd, 19:47.95; Roxanne Ehrig, 67th, 20:02.19.
Girls varsity, silver division
Team standings: no team score.
Individuals: Olivia Gomez, 22nd, 20:23.25; Sophia Byers, 34th, 20:56.19; Isabella Torres, 49th, 21:30.55; Rylie Parker, 65th, 21:42.95.
Ayala 201, Azusa 322
Ayala High captured the Palomares League championship Oct. 17 with a win over Azusa. Euna Lee earned medalist honors with an even-par 34 and Meera Devine finished with a 38 for the Bulldogs.
Girls golf
Palomares League
Final regular season team standings: Ayala 9-1; Glendora 9-1; Claremont 5-5; Wilson 3-7; Rowland 4-6; Azusa 0-10.
Combined league finals results from Tuesday’s match at Diamond Bar Country Club and Wednesday’s match at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills: Most Valuable Player, Kelly Xu, Claremont 144; Euna Lee, Ayala, 146; Liz Oloteo, Glendora, 175; Jamie Park, Ayala, 177; Kirsten Lindner, Glendora, 177; Myla Romero, Wilson, 178; Maddie Stout, Claremont, 178; Meera Devine, Ayala, 180; Nayeon Kim, Ayala, 181; Jojo Wong, Glendora, 181; Rocelyn Lee, Wilson, 190; Giselle Budiman, Ayala, 190; Giselle Ann, Ayala, 193; Nia Casuga, Rowland, 199; Braxlyn Mikesell, Glendora, 203; Katelyn Sise, Glendora, 206; Ashley Ko, Wilson, 210; Katelynne Camson, Rowland, 211; Alison Kito, Rowland, 213.
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 25, Ontario 7
Don Lugo improved to 14-6 overall, 6-1 in league with Monday’s win.
Chino 8, Ontario 6
Chino’s Jacob Ramos scored six goals and Dominick Mendoza had two goals and three assists in the Cowboys’ win Oct. 17.
Junior varsity score: Chino 23, Ontario 7.
Palomares League
Glendora 17, Ayala 9
Glendora’s Carson Alonzo had six goals, Julian Nichols scored five goals and Trevor Harding added three goals Oct. 17.
Girls tennis
Palomares League
Ayala 11, Glendora 7
Ayala singles winners from its Oct. 17 match: Katelyn Vu (6-2, 6-0, 6-0); Phylicia Valdez (6-2, 6-1).
Doubles winners: Megan Chung and Loren Tayag (6-4, 6-2, 6-2); Allison Apolinar and Alyssa Bautista (6-1, 6-4).
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 10, Chino 8
Don Lugo captured the “Milk Gallon” trophy Oct. 17 with a win over Chino.
Chino singles winners: Falyse Sheets (7-5); Anahi Pimentel (7-6); Alexia Breceda (6-2); Angelina Aceves (6-2).
Doubles winners: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-0); Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-4); Karen Le and Elaine Reyes (6-2); Rachel Gonzales and Brooklynn Bradley (6-1).
