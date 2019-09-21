Football
Sept. 20 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Patriot (1-2) at Chino (2-1); Charter Oak (2-2) at Chino Hills (1-3); Ontario Christian (3-1) at Cerritos Valley Christian (2-2). Don Lugo (0-4), bye week.
Sept. 13 scores
Ontario Christian 53, Ontario 6
Ontario Christian led 40-0 at halftime and 47-6 at the end of the third quarter in its win over Ontario.
Seven different Ontario Christian players ran in a touchdown in the win, including 4- and 6-yard scores by Maxwell Watkins.
Others were Alvis Nuno (10-yard run), Alexander Terriquez (3-yard run), Tyler Ford (50-yard run), Connor Mooneyham (1-yard run), Tyler Ford (80-yard run) and Evan Boston (5-yard run).
With the victory, Ontario Christian improved to 3-1 this season.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 20, Ontario 6.
Bishop Amat 33, Chino Hills 14
Chino Hills High’s Rayce Thornton ran for 97 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown and Matthew Geeting completed 19 of 33 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown pass to Ethan Barnett in the Huskies’ loss to Bishop Amat.
Evin Anderson caught seven passes for 65 yards and Austin Urena added four catches for 51 yards for Chino Hills, which fell to 1-3.
Junior varsity score: Bishop Amat 14, Chino Hills 0.
Frosh score: Bishop Amat 35, Chino Hills 6.
Cross country
Nonleague Boys
Chaffey 25, Ontario Christian 35
Ontario Christian High results: Aidan Vorster, first, 16:44.2; JohnMark Mendoza, second, 16:46.3; Mitchell Windsor, ninth, 18:52.9; Gage Messick, 11th, 19:07.6.
Chaffey High results: Jeremiah Garcia, third, 17:35.4; Jesse Sandoval, fourth, 17:41.3; Andrew Lopez, fifth, 18:14.8; Eddy Ramirez, sixth, 18:16.5; Nery Ramirez, seventh, 18:16.7.
Nonleague Girls
Chaffey 15, Ontario Christian 40
Ontario Christian results: Analisa Burman, eighth, 23:03.1; Ashlyn Noreen, ninth, 23:40.9; Francesca Schmidt, 10th, 23:40.9; Elsa Chen, 11th, 23:52.9; Natalie Delgado, 12th, 24:00.5.
Chaffey results: Natalia Muro, first, 20:38.4; Elizabeth Iniguez, second, 20:54.5; Roselyn Reza, third, 20:59.3; Sarah Hernandez, fourth, 21:05.3; Joei Cabbell, fifth, 21:09.2.
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ayala 12, Walnut 6
Ayala’s Katelyn Wu, Phylicia Valdez and Kaylene Guzman won two singles matches each in the Bulldogs win over Walnut Sept. 12.
The doubles teams of Megan Chung and Loren Tayag and Allison Apolinar and Alyssa Bautista each won two matches for Ayala, which also got one win in doubles from Prachi Italia and Emily Yoshida and Rebecca Erlandson and Emily Yoshida.
Chaffey 12, Ontario Christian 6
Ontario Christian’s Lauren Liang won two singles matches in the Knights’ loss Tuesday to Chaffey.
In doubles, Ontario Christian’s Jasmyn Sprinkle and Hailey Woods won three matches and Campbell Darney and Jalyn Ito won one match for the Knights.
Girls volleyball
Palomares League
Claremont defeats Ayala 25-16, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19
Ayala’s Brooke Bishop had 11 kills and 10 digs in the Bulldogs loss Wednesday against Claremont. Savannah Van Veldhuizen and Angelina Toledo added eight kills apiece for Ayala.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga defeats Chino Hills 3-1
Chino Hills fell to 0-2 in league Tuesday night, falling in four sets to the Cougars (7-4 overall, 1-0 in league).
Frosh score: Rancho Cucamonga defeats Chino Hills 25-17, 15-25, 15-10
Mt. Baldy League
Chino defeats Chaffey 25-23, 25-17, 25-15
The Cowgirls won their first league game of the season Tuesday with a straight-sets victory against Chaffey.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Western Christian 25-11, 25-17, 25-15
Ontario Christian improved to 10-0 overall, 5-0 in league with Wednesday’s victory over Western Christian. The win extended the Knights’ winning streak to 31 games, dating back to last season. Payton Tazelaar had 13 kills for Ontario Christian, which will compete in the Freeway games today (Sept. 21) at Corona Santiago High School.
Ayala Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament. Ayala defeats Diamond Ranch 25-20, 27-25; Ayala ties Wilson 25-8, 25-27; Ayala defeats Patriot 25-12, 25-16; Ayala defeats Wilson 25-15; Burroughs defeats Ayala 25-23. Ayala finished in third place in the 12-team tournament.
Chino High scores: Glendora defeats Chino 25-20, 25-13; Burroughs defeats Chino 25-18, 25-9; Chino ties Palm Springs 25-22, 17-25.
Chino Hills High scores: Burroughs defeats Chino Hills 30-28, 25-20 in the championship game; Chino Hills ties Monrovia 23-25, 25-18.
Whittier Cardinal Classic
Don Lugo High tournament scores from last weekend’s tournament: St. Lucy’s defeats Don Lugo 25-9, 25-17; Southlands Christian defeats Don Lugo 25-20, 25-18;
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
La Sierra 22, Chino 2
Chino’s Dylan Magdych and Dominick Mendoza each scored one goal in the second half in the Cowboys’ 20-goal loss Tuesday to La Sierra. Cowboys’ goal Justin Weidl made seven saves in the loss.
Junior varsity score: La Sierra 17, Chino 3.
Thrills it the Hills Tournament, Chino Hills HS
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Villa Park 12, Chino Hills 9; Chino Hills 17, Cajon 14; Chino Hills 13, El Camino 9; Chino Hills 8, Troy 7; Corona Santiago 11, Chino Hills 8; Chino 12, Chino Hills 6.
Chino scores: Chino 12, Chino Hills 6; Colony 13, Chino 12; Pasadena 9, Chino 8; Chino 13, Moreno Valley 3.
Nonleague
Ayala 11, Vista Murrieta 2
Ayala improved to 5-2 this season with Tuesday’s win over Vista Murrieta.
Girls golf
Palomares League
Ayala 216, Claremont 263
Ayala’s Euna Lee and Claremont’s Kelly Xu tied for medalist honors by each shooting a one-under par to lead their respective teams in their league openers Monday.
