Football
Sept. 13 schedule (games played after Champion press time): Chino Hills (1-2) at Bishop Amat (2-1); Ontario (1-1) at Ontario Christian (2-1).
Sept. 12 result
Northview 41, Don Lugo 6
Don Lugo trailed 35-0 at halftime in its loss Thursday to Northview High (4-0)at Covina District Stadium Thursday night. With the loss, the Conquistadores fell to 0-4.
Sept. 7 result
Ontario Christian 42, Saddleback Valley Christian 8
Ontario Christian’s Alexander Terriquez ran for 154 yards, including touchdown runs of 2- and 10-yards to lead the Knights past Saddleback Valley Christian at JSerra High stadium in San Juan Capistrano. Connor Mooneyhan, Tyler Ford and Max Watkins each ran for a touchdown and Trent Englebrecht returned an interception for a touchdown for Ontario Christian, which improved to 2-1.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 26, Saddleback Valley Christian 6.
Sept. 6 results
Ayala 21, Diamond Ranch 14
Ayala’s Jacob Badawi scored on a 7-yard run and Cole McCain had a 36-yard run and tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Aguilar in the Bulldogs’ win against Diamond Ranch (1-2). Marcus Monroe had a game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter to keep the Bulldogs undefeated this season at 2-0.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Ranch 29, Ayala 28.
Frosh score: Diamond Ranch 40, Ayala 14.
Chino Hills 40, Corona 0
Chino Hills High’s Rayce Thornton ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Isiah Carl returned both of his interceptions for scores in the Huskies’ shut out victory over the Panthers.
Jacob Espinosa and Sebastian Toledo each ran in a touchdown and Ashton Salari had three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown for Chino Hills, which finished with 256 rushing and 107 passing yards in the win. Corona (0-3) was limited to 102 yards of offense in the loss.
Junior varsity score: Corona 54, Chino Hills 14.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 37, Corona 0.
Cross country
Mt. Baldy League meet
Results from the Sept. 5 league meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas
Girls varsity
Team scores: Chaffey 37, Ontario 59, Diamond Bar 66, Chino 78, Don Lugo 127, Montclair 143
Chino High individuals: Mia Chavez, first, 18:39.0; Alexis Wachowski, 13th, 22:13.6; Megan Mirolla, 14th, 22:15.0; Allison Gutierrez, 21st, 23:37.0; Alyssa Trejo, 29th, 25:12.3.
Don Lugo High individuals: Aariana Amezcua, seventh, 21:00.9; Yasmine Lara, 23rd, 23:44.4; Nicole Boskvich, 28th, 24:46.2; Rebecca Figueroa, 33rd, 26:22.7; Andrea Rodriguez, 36th, 29:49.1.
Boys varsity
Team scores: Diamond Bar 52, Ontario 53, Chino 56, Chaffey 86, Don Lugo 107, Montclair 137.
Chino High individuals: Rodrigo Aguilera, sixth, 17:32.7; Adam Perez, eighth, 17:43.7; Kristian Kimberlin, 10th, 17:52.1; Joveth Carrasco, 13th, 18:04.3; Cesar Hernandez, 19th, 18:38.7;
Don Lugo High individuals: Ricky Villanueva, 16th, 18:17.3; Robbie Valdez, 17th, 18:26.7; Christopher Sanchez, 20th, 18:44.5; Asif Akram, 24th, 18:58.8; Haden Garcia, 30th, 19:24.7.
Nonleague
Results from Tuesday’s meet
Girls: Montclair 29,
Ontario Christian 30
Ontario Christian High individuals: Elsa Chen, third, 22:58.0; Analisa Burman, fourth, 23:12.9; Ashlyn Noreen, sixth, 23:53.3; Alysa Calderon, eighth, 24:16.3; Madison Baucher, ninth, 24:39.0.
Montclair High individuals: Emily Morales, first, 22:24.5; Gisselle Gonzales, second, 22:31.7; Kimberly Castro, fifth, 23:45.3; Betania Madero, seventh, 24:02.0; Esmeralda Angulo, 14th, 25:52.3.
Boys: Montclair 27,
Ontario Christian 28
Ontario Christian High individuals: John Mark Mendoza, first, 16:39; Aiden Vorster, second, 16:41; Mitchell Windsor, sixth, 18:41; Gage Messick, ninth, 19:16; Ethan Esproles, 10th, 19:17.
Montclair High individuals: Jairo Toledo, third, 17:43; Victor Garcia, fourth, 18:31; Bryan Suarez, fifth, 18:33; Daniel Rodriguez, seventh, 18:50; Jesus Garcia, eighth, 18:51.
Girls golf
Nonleague
Ayala 226, La Habra 247
Ayala’s Euna Lee fired an even-par 37 to earn medalist honors Sept. 3 in a match played at Hacienda Golf Course in La Habra Heights. Boys
Boys water polo
Ayala Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala 6, Elsinore 4; San Marino 11, Ayala 4; Ayala 13, JW North 10; Ayala 10, Great Oak 9; Elsinore 11, Ayala 10.
Nonleague
Troy 10, Don Lugo 5
Troy improved to 3-0 after doubling up Don Lugo Monday at the Troy High pool in Fullerton. Don Lugo fell to 1-3 with the loss.
Temecula Valley 18, Chino 5
Temecula Valley led 9-2 at halftime and outscored the Cowboys 9-3 in the second half to win the nonleague game at Temecula Valley High. Richard Becerra scored three goals and Jacob Ramos had two goals and two assists for Chino.
Junior varsity score: Temecula Valley 21, Chino 0.
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Aquinas 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
Payton Tazelaar had 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces and Jenna Holmes finished with 13 kills and 13 digs to lead Ontario Christian (9-0, 5-0) to a straight-sets win Thursday over Aquinas. Giselle Vogel finished with five kills and 14 assists for Ontario Christian, which will host Western Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Ontario Christian defeats Desert Christian Academy 25-14, 25-18, 25-19
The Knights improved to 8-0 overall, 4-0 in league with Tuesday’s win over Desert Christian Academy (2-4 overall, 0-4 in league).
Baseline League
St. Lucy’s defeats Chino Hills 22-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-13, 13-15
St. Lucy’s Savannah Hoffmann had 14 kills, Keilani Mumolo had 13 digs and Abigail Sunga and Sarah Valdvia-Guerra had 11 digs apiece in the Regents win Tuesday against Chino Hills (1-1).
Junior varsity score: St. Lucy’s defeats Chino Hills 25-12, 25-9.
Frosh score: St. Lucy’s defeats Chino Hills 20-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo defeats Ontario 25-19, 27-25, 25-19
Don Lugo’s Ellie Garcia had 17 kills and Aniya Smith finished with seven kills Wednesday in the Conquistadores’ straight-sets win to improve to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in the Mt. Baldy League season.
Don Lugo defeats Chaffey 25-4, 25-12, 25-12
Don Lugo allowed only 28 points to Chaffey in its three-game sweep of the Tigers to open Mt. Baldy League play Monday. With the win, Don Lugo improved to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in league.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo defeats Chaffey 25-21, 25-19
Ontario defeats Chino 25-23, 25-20, 25-12
Chino fell to 1-5 overall, 0-1 in league with Monday’s loss to the Jaguars.
Junior varsity score: Chino defeats Ontario 25-21, 15-25, 15-6
Nonleague
Chino defeats Workman 25-12, 25-15, 25-13
Chino’s Mia Ambriz finished with eight kills, two aces and 25 assists to lead the Cowgirls past Workman Tuesday.
Junior varsity score: Chino defeats Workman 25-9, 25-17.
Frosh score: Chino defeats Workman 25-10, 25-10.
Ayala defeats San Dimas 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19
Ayala’s Brooke Bishop finished with 15 kills, four blocks and 12 aces to lead the Bulldogs past San Dimas Monday. Savannah Medrano recorded 13 kills and Angelina Toledo and Maddie Verdugo had eight kills apiece for Ayala, which improved to 7-4.
Junior varsity score: Ayala defeats San Dimas 23-25, 25-23, 15-7/
Frosh score: Ayala defeats San Dimas 25-15, 25-20.
Chino defeats Colony 25-15, 30-28, 23-25, 25-21
Chino picked up its first win of the season Sept. 5, defeating the Titans in four sets. Deonia Williams and Claire Sevillano had eight kills apiece for Chino. Colony fell to 3-5 overall with the loss.
Junior varsity score: Colony defeats Chino 25-17, 25-23.
Frosh score: Colony defeats Chino 19-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Norco defeats Ayala 25-12, 25-14, 25-11
Norco improved to 7-1 and Ayala fell to 6-4 during the Sept. 5 nonleague game played at Norco High.
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ayala 13, St. Lucy’s 5
Ayala’s Katelyn Vu and Phylicia Valdez won two singles matches apiece and the doubles teams of Loren Tayag-Megan Chung, Annabelle Wettland-Rebekah Jung, Rebecca Erlandson-Hailey Huang and Natalie Keung and Christina Nguyen swept their matches Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ victory over St. Lucy’s.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 14, St. Lucy’s 4.
Chino 11, West Covina 7
Chino singles winners from Tuesday’s win: Falyse Sheets (6-0, 6-4); Anahi Pimentel (6-1, 6-4); Alexis Breceda (6-0).
Doubles winners: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-2, 6-0); Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-3); Karen Le and Elaine Reyes (6-4, 7-6); Rachel Gonzales and Laishaa Maciel (6-3).
Junior varsity score: Chino 14, West Covina 4.
