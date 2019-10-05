Football
Oct. 4 schedule (games played after Champion press time)
Ayala (5-0) at Claremont (4-1); Ontario (2-3) at Chino (3-2); Rancho Cucamonga (3-2) at Chino Hills (2-3); Chaffey (4-1) and Don Lugo (1-4); Ontario Christian (4-1) at Aquinas (3-2).
Sept. 27 scores
Nonleague
Ayala 26, Brea Olinda 15
Ayala quarterback Cole McCain finished 23 of 31 for 259 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and Jacob Badawi had 11 carries for 116 yards and a score in the Bulldogs’ win over Brea Olinda. Andrew Aguilar (four catches, 66 yards) and Jordan Williams (five catches, 60 yards) each caught a touchdown pass for Ayala.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 36, Brea Olinda 0.
Frosh score: Ayala 34, Brea Olinda 0.
Chino 21, Hesperia 14
Chino’s Jeremy Carter scored the game-winning touchdown on a 26-yard run, erasing the Cowboys’ 14-0 halftime deficit, leading the team to a seven-point win over Hesperia. Carter finished with nine carries for 51 yards and had one catch for 38 yards and a touchdown for Chino, which improved to 3-2 under first-year head coach Joey LaRosa.
Don Lugo 21, California 8
Don Lugo snapped its four-game losing streak to start the season with a 13-point victory over California High of Whittier. Rene Vasquez caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter and Gary Garcia had a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Don Lugo.
Junior varsity score: California 28, Don Lugo 18.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 21, California 3.
Girls tennis
Palomares League
Ayala 15, Colony 3
Ayala singles winners from Tuesday’s league match: Madison Sales (6-1); Katelyn Vu (6-0); Kaylene Guzman (6-0); Phylicia Valdez (6-1, 6-1).
Doubles winners: Allison Apolinar and Alyssa Bautista (6-1, 6-2, 6-1); Megan Chung and Loren Tayag (6-0, 6-0); Emily Yoshida and Prachi Italia (6-2); Rebecca Erlandson and Haily Huang (6-4); Rebekah Jung and Christian Nguyen (7-6).
Junior varsity score: Ayala 18, Colony 0.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 11, Chino 7
Chino singles winners from Tuesday’s loss to Don Lugo: Anahi Pimental (6-2, 6-3); Angelina Aceves (6-1, 6-1).
Doubles winners: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-0); Brooklynn Bradley and Marisa Gozun (6-1); Karen Le and Elaine Reyes (6-4). Don Lugo stats not reported.
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Arrowhead Christian 25-17, 25-23, 25-9
The Knights improved to 20-1 overall and 9-0 in league with Tuesday’s straight-sets victory over Arrowhead Christian (9-10 overall, 0-9).
Junior varsity score: Arrowhead Christian defeats Ontario Christian 25-21, 8-25, 15-7.
Ontario Christian defeats Linfield Christian 25-11, 25-21, 25-13
Peyton Tazelaar had a game-high 12 kills and Jenna Holmes added 10 kills in the Knights’ win Sept. 26 over Linfield Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian defeats Linfield Christian 16-25, 25-19, 15-6.
Palomares League
Ayala defeats Bonita 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9
Ayala improved to 11-7-1 overall, 2-2 in league with a Sept. 27 five-set win over Bonita (8-9, 1-4).
Junior varsity score: Ayala defeats Bonita 25-22, 19-25, 15-9.
Frosh score: Ayala defeats Bonita 25-27, 25-17, 15-8.
Mt. Baldy League
Ontario defeats Don Lugo 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Don Lugo suffered its first league loss of the season Monday, falling to Ontario High (10-10 overall, 5-2 in league) in straight sets. With the loss, Don Lugo fell to 11-5 overall, 6-1 in league.
Baseline League
Upland defeats Chino Hills 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Upland High sophomores Brooke McKee had 18 kills, Riley Contreras added 12 kills and Caelyn Harris finished with 10 kills in the Highlanders’ win Sept. 26 over Chino Hills (5-6-1 overall, 0-5 in league). Upland improved to 13-6, 3-2.
Frosh score: Upland defeats Chino Hills 22-25, 25-17,15-0.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian defeats Rancho Cucamonga 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Ontario Christian’s Peyton Tazelaar finished with 22 kills, seven digs and two aces and Jenna Holmes added 11 kills, 11 digs and two aces in the Knights’ win Monday over Rancho Cucamonga (10-9). Giselle Vogel chipped in with nine kills, 16 assists, six digs and three aces and Selena Balderas had 15 digs for Ontario Christian.
Junior varsity score: Rancho Cucamonga defeats Ontario Christian 25-18, 25-19.
Boys water polo
Baseline League
Chino Hills 12, Rancho Cucamonga 11
Chino Hills High’s Luke Noblett scored all six of his goals in the first half and Ethan Dyas added three goals, including the game-winning goal on a penalty shot with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter, to lift the Huskies past Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday. Max Evins had two goals and Christopher Haygood recorded a goal for Chino Hills.
Mt. Baldy League
Ontario 22, Chino 4
Ontario led 7-1 at halftime and 16-2 after three quarters in its win Monday over Chino. Jacob Ramos and Dominick Mendoza scored two goals each for Chino, which fell to 4-7 overall, 0-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Chino 13, Ontario 10.
Chino 8, Hillcrest 6
Chino’s Dominick Mendoza scored five goals and Richard Becerra, Jacob Ramos and Izaak Escobedo each had a goal in the Cowboys’ win over Hillcrest on Sept. 26.
Palomares League
Glendora 16, Ayala 8
Ayala led 3-2 after the first quarter but trailed 10-5 at halftime during its loss Tuesday to Glendora. Trevor Harding scored seven goals and Anselmo Jara, Carson Alonzo and Julian Nichols scored two goals each for Glendora (12-2, 2-0) in the victory.
Nonleague
Roosevelt 11, Don Lugo 7
Roosevelt High of Eastvale remained undefeated this season with a four-goal victory over Don Lugo. The Mustangs led Don Lugo 7-3 at halftime.
Cross country
Ambassador League
Boys
Team scores from Tuesday’s meet at Riverside Community College in Moreno Valley
Woodcrest Christian 37, Linfield Christian 38, Ontario Christian 74, Aquinas 117, Arrowhead Christian 123, Loma Linda Academy 152
Ontario Christian individuals: Aidan Vorster, first, 15:54.6; John-Mark Mendoza, sixth, 16:35.7; Mitchell Windsor, 16th, 17:58.6; Gage Messick, 25th, 18:52.1; Ethan Esproles, 29th, 19:01.6.
Girls
Team scores from Tuesday’s meet at Riverside Community College in Moreno Valley
Linfield Christian 19, Woodcrest Christian 58, Aquinas 71, Ontario Christian 88
Ontario Christian individuals: Francesca Schmidt, 18th, 23:42.3; Analisa Burman, 19th, 23:50.0; Ashlyn Noreen, 23rd, 24:19.3; Alysa Calderon, 24th, 24:19.6; Elsa Chen, 25th, 24:40.6.
