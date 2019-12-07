Boys basketball
Nonleague
Chino 50, West Covina 46
Chino outscored West Covina 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 29-20 halftime lead and improved to 3-4 this season under first-year head coach Eric Cooper with Tuesday’s win over the Bulldogs. Syruss Galindo scored 13 points and Andrew Arciniega added 10 points for Chino.
Ayala 61, West Covina 35
The Bulldogs took a 20-11 lead after one quarter and outscored West Covina 34-17 in the second half in their Nov. 25 victory.
Don Lugo 68, Santa Ana Valley 32
Don Lugo’s Trevion Jacobs scored 15 points, Manuel Lara added 13 points and Jacob Enciso added 12 points in the Conquistadores’ victory Nov. 21 over Santa Ana Valley.
Webb Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 7): Ontario Christian 77, Ganesha 41.
Sierra Vista Tournament
Don Lugo High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 7): Don Lugo 71, Mountain View 37; Covina 85, Don Lugo 55; Mark Keppel 57, Don Lugo 42.
Coyote Classic, Buena Park
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 7): Compton 72, Ayala 43; Montclair 64, Ayala 55; Orange Lutheran 65, Ayala 41.
San Dimas Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 7): Brea Olinda 69, Chino Hills 55; Chino Hills 74, South Hills 46; Chino Hills 68, Alta Loma 29.
Rumble for Rosecrans Avenue
Ayala High scores from the tournament played Nov. 19-23: West Covina 48, Ayala 46; Ayala 46, Esperanza 41; Carson 67, Ayala 53.
El Monte Tournament
Chino High scores from the tournament played Nov. 25-30: Chino 71, Arroyo 47; Rowland 82, Chino 71; Alhambra 71, Chino 50; Artesia 61, Chino 54.
Spartan Classic at Orangewood Academy
Ontario Christian High scores from the tournament played Nov. 19-23: Laguna Hills 57, Ontario Christian 55; Ontario Christian 84, Cabrillo 55; Orangewood Academy 65, Ontario Christian 50; Ontario Christian 63, Monrovia 52.
Girls basketball
Nonleague
Villa Park 49, Ayala 45
Villa Park led 30-21 at the half and held on to defeat the Bulldogs last Saturday. Emma Lazaro scored 15 points and Ari Gonzalez added 14 points for Ayala.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 47, Villa Park 32.
Downey Calvary Chapel Grizzly Classic
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament, which concluded Friday after Champion press time: Ontario Christian 102, Edgewood 12; Ontario Christian 78, Monrovia 30; Ontario Christian 55, Santiago 44.
San Dimas Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 7): Walnut 46, Chino Hills 44; Flintridge Prep 66, Chino Hills 39; Bonita 72, Chino Hills 31.
Riverside Poly Tournament
Ayala High scores from the tournament played Nov. 18-22: Ayala 83, Arlington 16; Ayala 76, Corona 35; Ayala 67, Jurupa Hills 36; Yucca Valley 65, Ayala 39.
Santiago Tournament
Chino High scores from the tournament played Nov. 22-26: Chino 41, Beckman 36; Chino 58, El Toro 45; Cantwell Sacred-Heart 61, Chino 54; Chino 47, Cypress 35.
Hesperia Christian Classic
Ontario Christian High scores from the tournament played Nov. 19-23: Ontario Christian 54, Providence 49; Ontario Christian 83, Hesperia Christian 27; Ontario Christian 87, Sultana 19; Grace Brethren 64, Ontario Christian 61.
Girls water polo
Nonleague
El Modena 11, Don Lugo 5
El Modena improved to 2-0 and Don Lugo fell to 0-2 after Wednesday’s nonleague game at the Don Lugo pool.
Hillcrest 23, Chino 3
Chino’s Amber Fig scored all three goals for the Cowgirls in their loss Nov. 20 to Hillcrest High of Riverside.
California 13, Ayala 6
The Bulldogs remained winless this season with Tuesday’s loss to California (4-2).
St. Lucy’s 19, Ayala 5
Ayala fell to 0-2 with its Nov. 21 loss to St. Lucy’s in nonleague play.
Diamond Bar 15, Ayala 7
The Bulldogs opened their 2019-20 season with a loss to the Brahmas.
Boys soccer
Nonleague
Ayala 3, Monrovia 1
The Bulldogs scored two second-half goals to win their season-opening game Wednesday over Monrovia (0-2).
Roosevelt 2, Chino 1
Chino’s Andrew Diaz scored for the Cowboys Wednesday in their loss to Roosevelt.
Ontario Christian 9, Southlands Christian 0
Ontario Christian’s Evan Sadler had a trick and two assists, Anthony Badiola and Isaac Cortez scored two goals each and AJ Renteria and William Azar each added a goal in the Knights’ win Monday over Southlands Christian. The Knights led 6-0 at halftime.
Girls soccer
Nonleague
Don Lugo 3, Summit 1
Don Lugo opened the season Wednesday with a two-goal victory over the Skyhawks at the Don Lugo High stadium.
Grand Terrace 3, Ontario Christian 2
Grand Terrace broke a 2-2 halftime tie with a second-half goal Tuesday to lift the Titans past Ontario Christian in a nonleague game.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 0, Grand Terrace 0.
