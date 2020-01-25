Boys basketball
Palomares League
Ayala 64, Alta Loma 51
The Bulldogs won their first league game of the season Tuesday night with a 13-point win over Alta Loma (0-5 in league).
Frosh score: Ayala 65, Alta Loma 57.
Bonita 71, Ayala 35
Bonita improved to 20-2 overall, 5-0 in league with a 36-point win over Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 84, Don Lugo 79
Diamond Bar finished off the first half of the Mt. Baldy League season with a 5-0 record, pulling out a five-point win over Don Lugo (3-2 in league) on Tuesday.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 64, Don Lugo 43.
Montclair 75, Chino 50
Montclair improved its overall record to 15-7 and 4-1 in league with Tuesday’s win over Chino (6-15, 1-4).
Frosh score: Montclair 62, Chino 40.
Don Lugo 72, Chino 58
Don Lugo had five players score in double figures Jan. 17 in its 14-point win over Chino. Trevion Jacobs scored 14 points, Andrew Palacios added 12 points, Caleb Muro and Reece Brown scored 11 points apiece and Tosh Kuhn chipped in with 10 points for Don Lugo.
Chino’s Syruss Galindo led the Cowboys in scoring with 18 points. Andrew Archiniega scored 11 points and Elijah Fitch had 10 points for the Cowboys.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 60, Chino Hills 30
Chino Hills fell to an overall record of 12-7 overall, 1-4 in league with Tuesday’s loss to the Eagles (20-2, 5-0).
Junior varsity score: Etiwanda 80, Chino Hills 41.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 60, Etiwanda 52.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 78, Linfield Christian 75
Ontario Christian’s Alex Schloeman scored a team-high 29 points, Ryan Fredmond added 20 points and Trell Deaver scored 12 points in the Knights’ win Tuesday over Linfield Christian. The Knights outscored Linfield Christian 25-21 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Jeremiah Minegar scored a game-high 30 points and Donovan Cox added 28 points in the loss for the Lions.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 50, Linfield Christian 42.
Ontario Christian 53, Woodcrest Christian 17
Alex Schloeman scored 17 points in the Knights’ win Jan. 17 over Woodcrest Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 61, Woodcrest Christian 26.
Girls basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 58, Diamond Bar 16
Don Lugo’s Reanne Reola had 19 points, Krystle Medrano had 13 points and Jailah Lee scored 10 points Tuesday in the Conquistadores’ (5-0 in league) win over Diamond Bar. The Conquistadores held Diamond Bar to one point in the second quarter and shut out the Brahmas in the fourth quarter.
Chino 62, Montclair 45
Chino High’s Valeia Payne scored 11 points and Hannah Hinojoza, Kimberly Day and Kylie Bergiadis scored nine points apiece Tuesday in the Cowgirls’ 17-point win over Montclair.
Don Lugo 53, Chino 48
Don Lugo outscored Chino 38-28 in the second half to pull out a five-point win Jan. 17. Reanna Reola scored 14 points and Jailah Lee added 12 points for Don Lugo. Chino’s Emma Siefert led the Cowgirls in scoring with 19 points.
Palomares League
Ayala 88, Alta Loma 24
The Bulldogs led 30-5 after one quarter, 55-13 at halftime and 66-18 at the end of three quarters Tuesday in their win over Alta Loma (0-16, 0-5).
Junior varsity score: Ayala 46, Alta Loma 16.
Bonita 65, Ayala 41
Bonita led 33-15 at halftime of its win Jan. 17 over Ayala. Emma Lazaro scored a team-high 16 points and Ariana Gonzalez added 13 points for Ayala.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 71, Linfield Christian 36
Ontario Christian improved to 19-2 overall, 9-0 in league with Tuesday’s win over the Lions. Freshman Chloe Briggs scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Maddy Martinez scored 20 points and Sydney Nystrom had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ontario Christian.
Ontario Christian 58, Woodcrest Christian 34
Chloe Briggs scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds and Maddy Martinez had 18 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Knights to a victory Jan. 17 over Woodcrest Christian.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 61, Chino Hills 17
Chino Hills scored two first-quarter points, had eight points in the second quarter before scoring seven points in the second half in its 44-point loss to the Eagles.
Junior varsity score: Etiwanda 52, Chino Hills 25.
Norco Extravaganza
Chino Hills 45, Covina 44
Chino Hills High’s Ashley Collins scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks and Phoebe Jones contributed 11 points and six rebounds in the Huskies’ one-point win last Saturday.
Rancho Verde 50, Ayala 45
Ayala’s Emma Lazaro finished with 18 points, Ariana Gonzalez added 12 points and Emily Cruz had nine points last Saturday for the Bulldogs in their loss to Rancho Verde.
Nonleague
Chino 63, Moreno Valley 40
Chino freshman Malani Johnson scored 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting and Emma Seifert added 10 points in the Cowgirls’ win last Saturday over the Vikings.
Arcadia 63, Don Lugo 55
Don Lugo’s Makayla De Rego scored 22 points and Reanne Reola added 11 points last Saturday in the Conquistadores’ loss to the Apaches at the Bishop Amat Shootout in La Puente.
Boys soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 1, Chino 0
Montclair’s Ronaldo Ibarra scored on an assist from Javier Gutierrez in the second half of the Cavaliers’ win over the Cowboys Tuesday.
Junior varsity score: Montclair 2, Chino 0.
Diamond Bar 4, Don Lugo 1
Diamond Bar (2-6-2, 1-3-1) won its first league game of the season Tuesday with a three-goal victory at the Diamond Bar stadium. Don Lugo fell to 2-9-1 overall, 1-4 with the loss.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 4, Don Lugo 1.
Palomares League
Claremont 2, Ayala 0
Claremont broke a 0-0 halftime tie with two second half goals, giving Ayala its first league loss in six games this season. With the loss, Ayala fell to 11-2-2 overall, 4-1-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Claremont 1, Ayala 0.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 2, Etiwanda 0
With Tuesday’s win over Etiwanda, Chino Hills High improved its overall record to 7-2-3 and league record to 3-1-1.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 1, Linfield Christian 0
Ontario Christian’s Isaac Cortez scored the game’s only goal in the first half to give the Knights a victory over the Lions.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 3, Montclair 1
Chino’s Grace Sanchez, Alexia Garcia and Amina Nava each found the net in the Cowgirls’ win Tuesday against Montclair.
Junior varsity score: Chino 2, Montclair 1.
Diamond Bar 5, Don Lugo 1
Diamond Bar’s Marisa Vasquez scored three goals and Alexis Fuller and Emily Le each had a goal Tuesday in the Brahmas’ victory over Don Lugo.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 2, Don Lugo 1.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 2, Chino Hills 1 (OT)
Etiwanda scored a goal in overtime, improving its league record to 3-1-1 with Tuesday’s win over Chino Hills (5-4-1, 2-3).
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 2, Etiwanda 2.
Palomares League
Claremont 2, Ayala 1
Claremont’s Emily Maass scored two first-half goals in the Wolfpack’s win Tuesday against Ayala.
Natalie Turiace and Katy Davis each recorded an assist for Claremont.
Junior varsity score: Claremont 2, Ayala 1.
Ayala 1, Alta Loma 1
Ayala’s record moved to 2-2-1 in league with a Jan. 17 tie with Alta Loma (5-0-1 in league).
Ambassador League
Linfield Christian 2, Ontario Christian 1
Linfield Christian’s Dani Williams and Ryley Burns each scored a goal Tuesday to lift the Lions past Ontario Christian in league play.
