Football
Oct. 18 schedule
Colony (2-5, 1-1) at Ayala (7-0, 2-0); Chino (3-4, 0-2) at Chaffey (6-1, 2-0); Chino Hills (3-4, 1-1) at Los Osos (4-3, 0-2); Don Lugo (1-6, 0-2) at Montclair (3-4, 0-2).
Oct. 11 scores
Palomares League
Ayala 13, Glendora 7
Ayala High running back Jacob Badawi ran for two first-half touchdowns and the Bulldogs’ defense held Glendora to 196 yards of offense to improve to 7-0 overall, 2-0 in league play with its six-point win over the Tartans at Citrus College.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 35, Glendora 0.
Frosh score: Glendora 28, Ayala 14.
Baseline League
Chino 28, Damien 25
Chino Hills High’s Matthew Geeting threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Rayce Thornton with 14 seconds left in the game, in the Huskies’ three-point win against Damien.
Damien’s first-year coach Matt Bechtel coached at Chino Hills High from 2013 to 2015 and was facing his former team for the first time.
Geeting finished 23 of 38 for 247 yards, Thornton had 17 carries for 116 yards and James Murillo caught six passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Murillo opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Austin Urena intercepted a Damien pass with six seconds left in the game to seal the victory for Chino Hills, which improved to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 14, Damien 13.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 27, Damien 0.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 21, Linfield Christian 14
Ontario Christian’s Daniel Serna ran 23 times for 128 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Ford and Alexander Terriquez each ran in a score in the Knights’ win over Linfield Christian. Linfield Christian’s Crispin Wong caught eight passes for 187 yards and a touchdown and Justin Manqueros had seven catches for 22 yards and a score.
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 53, Chino 13
Chino fell to a record of 3-4 overall, 0-2 in league with its 40-point loss to Diamond Bar (4-3, 2-0). Diamond Bar quarterback Dylan Karanickolas finished 19 of 26 for 229 yards and tossed touchdown passes to Chase Wells (10 catches, 132 yards), Michael Gorbea (1 catch, 15 yards) and Izaac Eubanks (2 catches, 70 yards). Running backs Josiah Hunter ran for 127 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and Gorbea had two touchdowns on five carries for 55 yards for Diamond Bar.
Joseph DeJulia (11 carries, 57 yards) and Dennis Rocha (4 carries, nine yards) each scored a touchdown for Chino.
DeJulia also completed 5 of 10 passes for 61 yards for Chino, which fell to 3-4 overall, 0-2 in league.
Frosh score: Diamond Bar 42, Chino 36.
Ontario 21, Don Lugo 14
Ontario took the lead with 59 seconds to play with a touchdown to secure a seven-point win over Don Lugo, which fell to 1-6 overall, 0-2 in league.
Adrian Gutierrez ran 31 yards for a touchdown and Johnnie Valdez connected with Rene Valdez for a 26-yard touchdown pass for Don Lugo.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 9, Ontario 0.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 49, Ontario 6 (Don Lugo frosh improves to 7-0 overall, 2-0 in league).
Cross country
Baseline League
Girls varsity
Team scores from Wednesday’s meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas: Chino Hills 27, Upland 71, Etiwanda 77, Rancho Cucamonga 95, Los Osos 105, St. Lucy’s 149.
Chino Hills individuals: Lauren Jauregui, first, 19:00.3; Jenna Gallegos, fourth, 19:43.5; Karis Brown, fifth, 19:46.1; Shannon Atkins, sixth, 19:55.4.
Boys varsity
Team scores from Wednesday’s meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas: Rancho Cucamonga 28, Upland 67, Chino Hills 83, Damien 91, Etiwanda 97, Los Osos 138.
Chino Hills individuals: Mason Ma, eighth, 16:46.2; Tyson Musser, 14th, 17:01.8; Elijah Dinneweth, 16th, 17:05.2; Jacob Montenegro, 21st, 17:11.7; Erik Garcia, 24th, 17:17.4.
Girls junior varsity
Team scores from Wednesday’s meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas: Chino Hills 16, Etiwanda 48, Los Osos 72, Rancho Cucamonga 100.
Chino Hills individuals: Riley Rivera, first, 22:10.4; Belinda Oceguera, 22:13.4; Camille Cortes, third, 22:33.3; Lanae Nembhard, 22:39.5; Alayna Hayes, sixth, 23:14.6.
Boys junior varsity
Team scores from Wednesday’s meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas: Chino Hills 36, Rancho Cucamonga, 62, Upland 66, Etiwanda 79, Damien 152, Los Osos 166.
Chino Hills individuals: Andrew Garcia, second, 17:41.2; Seth Romero, sixth, 17:56.5; Skyler Jones, eighth, 18:02.0; Roman Hunter, ninth, 18:03.0; Zane Buhagiar, 11th, 18:10.7.
Ambassador League
Girls
Team scores from Tuesday’s meet at Linfield Christian High in Temecula: Linfield Christian 17, Woodcrest Christian 60, Ontario Christian 97, Aquinas 144.
Ontario Christian individuals: Elsa Chen, 16th, 24:34.3; Alysa Calderon, 18th, 24:46.4; Analisa Burman, 21st, 24:59.8; Natalie Delgado, 30th, 25:25.8; Francesca Schmidt, 34th, 25:35.4.
Boys
Team scores from Tuesday’s meet at Linfield Christian High in Temecula: Linfield Christian 35, Woodcrest Christian 55, Ontario Christian 102, Aquinas 136.
Ontario Christian individuals: Aidan Vorster, second, 16:48.3; John-Mark Mendoza, fifth, 17:26.8; Mitchell Windsor, 21st, 18:49.5; Gage Messick, 35th, 19:58.3; Ethan Esproles, 42nd, 20:10.6.
Clovis Invitational, Woodward Park in Fresno
Ayala High results
Championship race, girls: 13th out of 21 teams.
Individual results: Shaina Berk, 47th, 18:47.6; Megan Oh, 62nd, 19:01.6; Emily Garcia, 67th, 19:07.2; Emma Bialy, 87th, 19:38.4; Cadence Chang, 103rd, 20:02.9.
Varsity boys, XL division: 8th out of 32 teams
Individual results: Yael Grimaldi, 26th, 16:12.0; Ko Akabori, 29th, 16:15.6; Austin Lemus, 70th, 16:48.3; Vincent Wood, 98th, 17:00.7; Aidan Williamson, 100th, 17:01.1.
Frosh-soph girls: 8th out of 25 teams
Individual results: Roxanne Ehrig, 20th, 20:33.7; Ava Cornell, 56th, 21:49.6; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 68th, 22:06.8; Jessica Cantu, 84th, 22:21.9; Madison Bravo, 87th, 22:24.5.
Junior varsity girls: no team score.
Individual results: Rylie Parker, 14th, 21:04.7; Melissa Delgado, 49th, 22:03.8; Samantha Martinez, 72nd, 22:33.4; Brooklyn Valdez, 123rd, 23:21.5.
Junior varsity boys, XL and Championship: 16th out of 27 teams.
Individual results: Andrew Vela, 45th, 17:43.8; Gabriel Cao, 79th, 18:13.6; Ryan Chu, 105th, 18:31.5; Franklin Peck, 106th, 18:32.1; Kenny Sunada, 134th, 18:52.4.
Frosh-soph boys, XL-L divisions: 13th out of 32 teams.
Individual results: Nathan Tsai, 21st, 17:22.6; Nick Schott, 58th, 17:51.7; Mateo Cole, 70th, 18:09.5; Dominic Ruiz, 119th, 18:42.5; Andre Simicic, 134th, 18:50.8.
Ontario Christian High results
Varsity girls: 25th out of 26 teams
Individual results: Elsa Chen, 131st, 23:30.5; Analisa Burman, 137th, 23:42.9; Alysa Calderon, 152nd, 23:59.1; Ashlyn Noreen, 156th, 24:07.3; Natalie Delgado, 168th, 24:48.2.
Varsity boys: 19th out of 29 teams
Individual results: Aidan Vorster, 12th, 16:16.8; John-Mark Mendoza, 38th, 16:45.1; Mitchell Windsor, 130th, 18:30.1; Ethan Esproles, 157th, 19:06.3; Gage Messick, 163rd, 19:14.3.
Inland Empire Classic, Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore
Chino Hills High results
Girls frosh: 5th out of seven teams.
Individual results: Alayna Hayes, 11th, 21:52.0; Ava Mack, 12th, 21:58.4; Taylor Sandhu, 32nd, 24:24.7; Karlee Brock, 34th, 24:37.0; Juliet Russo, 43rd, 26:00.9.
Boys frosh: 3rd out of nine teams.
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, eighth, 17:53.0; Rylan Dinneweth, ninth, 17:54.9; Caleb Mitchell, 11th, 18:09.9; Jack Pusztai, 18th, 18:25.6; Ethan Bowles, 35th, 19:36.5.
Boys sophomores: 2nd out of 11 teams.
Individual results: Andrew Garcia, seventh, 17:22.0; Skyler Jones, 14th, 17:33.1; Nicholas Shutes, 19th, 17:54.0; Alan Troung, 20th, 17:57.5; Jacob Padilla, 23rd, 18:05.5.
Girls sweepstakes: 1st out of five teams
Individual results: Jacqueline Duarte, second, 17 :53.6; Lauren Jauregui, third, 18:36.8; Jenna Gallegos, fifth, 19:21.8; Karis Brown, eighth, 19:24.4; Isabella Duarte, 13th, 19:27.6.
Boys varsity, Division 1: 2nd out of 10 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, fifth, 16:14.1; Erik Garcia, 14th, 16:43.4; Noah Chavez, 18th, 16:49.6; Tyson Musser, 20th, 16:51.7; Jacob Montenegro, 23rd, 16:55.8.
Girls junior varsity: 1st out of one team.
Individual results: Shannon Atkins, first, 19:59.9; Riley Rivera, second, 20:44.1; Camille Cortes, third, 21:00.8; Belinda Oceguera, fourth, 21:14.7; Lanae Nembhard, fifth, 21:48.1.
Boys junior varsity: 2nd out of 11 teams.
Individual results: Elijah Dinneweth, first, 16:42.4; Marquis Meredith, fourth, 17:21.4; Andres Morales, fifth, 17:39.1; John Arriola, 10th, 17:44.4; Roman Hunter, 15th, 17:55.4.
Girls golf
Ayala 214, Azusa 342
Euna Lee fired a two-under par 35 Tuesday in Ayala’s win over Azusa.
Ayala 216, Rowland 273
Ayala’s Euna Lee shot an even-par 37 to lead the Bulldogs past Rowland on Oct. 8.
Girls volleyball
Palomares League
Alta Loma defeats Ayala 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Ayala finished its regular season Wednesday night with a three-set loss to league champion Alta Loma to move its record to 18-10-1 overall, 5-5 in league matches. Alta Loma improved to 25-9 overall, 9-1 in league play with the victory.
Ayala defeats Bonita
25-16, 25-23, 25-21
Brooke Bishop had 17 kills, two aces and a block and Savannah Medrano added seven kills and an ace in Ayala’s straight-sets victory Tuesday over Bonita.
Gieselle Gatewood finished with six kills, two blocks and two aces and Rian Hobbs and Makayla Richardson combined for five kills for Ayala.
Junior varsity score: Bonita defeats Ayala 16-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Frosh score: Bonita defeats Ayala 25-20, 18-25, 15-8.
Ayala defeats Colony 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Ayala’s Brooke Bishop finished with 13 kills and four aces and Savannah Van Veldhuizen served six aces in the Bulldogs’ win Oct. 11 against Colony. Savannah Medrano had seven kills, Lindie Ross and Rian Hobbs finished with five kills apiece and Savannah Van Veldhuizen served six aces for Ayala.
Glendora defeats Ayala 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
Ayala High’s Brooke Bishop had 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks and Angelina Toledo had 14 digs in the Bulldogs’ loss Oct. 10 to the Tartans. Savannah Van Veldhuizen recorded 19 assists and Giselle Gatewood had two blocks for the Bulldogs.
Baseline League
Upland defeats Chino Hills24-26, 25-17, 25-22, 25-9
Upland’s Riley Contreras led the Highlanders with 18 kills, Brooke McKee added 13 kills and Caelyn Harris had 12 kills in the team’s win over Chino Hills Tuesday.
Jenna Giambi had 23 digs, Brooke Sherman and Madison Robertson finished with 11 digs apiece and Contreras and Riannel Arevalo had 10 digs apiece for Upland, which improved to 6-3 in league. With the loss, Chino Hills fell to 0-9 in league.
Los Osos defeats Chino Hills 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20
Los Osos’ Mya Galvan finished with 17 kills and Samantha Taylor added 15 kills in the Grizzlies’ four-set win over Chino Hills Oct. 10.
Sydney Gazzaniga recorded 15 digs, Sabrina Gobaton finished with 21 assists and Izabella Santa Cruz had 15 assists for Los Osos.
So Cal Invitational, San Diego
Chino Hills scores: Chino Hills defeats Otay Ranch 25-20, 25-20; Chino Hills defeats Vista 19-25, 25-20, 17-15; Steele Canyon defeats Chino Hills 25-22, 25-17; Chino Hills defeats South Pasadena 26-24, 25-21; Chino Hills defeats Mater Dei 25-7, 26-24.
Ontario Christian High scores: Hamilton defeats Ontario Christian 25-17, 25-23; Ontario Christian defeats La Salle 25-17, 25-18; Ontario Christian defeats Bishop’s 25-18, 25-13; Ontario Christian defeats Quartz Hill 25-16, 25-18; Upland defeats Ontario Christian 27-25, 25-23.
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 24, Montclair 1
Chino High’s Dominick Mendoza scored a school-record 11 goals Tuesday afternoon in the Cowboys’ 23-goal win over the Cavaliers.
Chino led 4-1 at halftime before scoring 11 goals in the third quarter and nine goals in the fourth quarter to earn its first league victory of the season.
Richard Becerra scored five goals, Jacob Ramos added four goals, Richard Cortez scored two goals and Brayan Huerta and George Minajarez had one goal each for Chino. Chino goalie Justin Weidl made 11 saves in the victory.
Diamond Bar 14, Don Lugo 8
Diamond Bar outscored Don Lugo 6-1 in the fourth quarter to earn its fifth league victory in five games Tuesday. Diamond Bar led 3-1 after one quarter, 5-4 at halftime and 8-7 at the end of the three quarters. Don Lugo fell to 4-1 in league with the loss.
October Classic Tournament,
Chino High.
Chino High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Chino 11, Rancho Alamitos 7; Estancia 18, Chino 4; West Hills 13, Chino 3; Mission Viejo 10, Chino 2.
Diamond Bar Varsity Classic
Chino Hills High results: Peninsula 14, Chino Hills 10; Upland 11, Chino Hills 10.
Girls tennis
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 13, Chaffey 8
Chino singles winners from Tuesday’s league match: Falyse Sheets (7-5, 6-3); Anahi Pimentel (6-3); Alexis Breceda (6-2, 6-0, 6-4); Angelina Aceves (6-1).
Doubles winners: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-0, 6-3); Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-4); Karen Le and Elaine Reyes (7-6); Laishaa Maciel and Maya Bandak (7-5); Rachel Gonzales and Brooklynn Bradley (6-3).
Junior varsity score: Chino 9, Chaffey 1.
