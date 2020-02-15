Boys basketball
Division 1
Colony 70, Chino Hills 59
Chino Hills finished its season Wednesday night with an 11-point loss at Colony High in a first-round game. The Huskies led 14-12 after one quarter, but trailed Colony 27-20 at halftime. Colony, which led 41-34 after three quarters, played at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks Friday in a second-round game.
Division 3A
Ontario Christian 66, San Dimas 65 (OT)
Ontario Christian’s Lee Bruinsma hit two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime and a last-second, three-point attempt by San Dimas fell short Wednesday, giving the Knights’ the one-point win. Alex Schloeman drained a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 58-58, sending the game into overtime. Schloeman finished with a game-high 24 points and Ryan Freymond scored 21 points for Ontario Christian, which traveled to No. 2-ranked Shadow Hills Friday after Champion press time.
Division 4A
Don Lugo 64, Big Bear 54
Don Lugo made the trek up to Big Bear Wednesday night and pulled out a 10-point victory against the Grizzlies. The Conquistadores (16-13) traveled to Buena Park Friday after Champion press time for a second-round game.
Girls basketball
Division 1
Mark Keppel 66, Chino Hills 41
The Huskies had their season end Thursday night with a loss at Mark Keppel. Patricia Chung had a triple-double for Mark Keppel, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals.
Division 3A
Chino 79, Gabrielino 43
The Cowgirls scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back in their 36-point win over Gabrielino High at the Chino High gym. Valeia Payne scored a game-high 21 points for Chino, which also got 15 points from Emma Seifert, 14 points from Kimberly Day and 12 points from Wendy Hernandez. With the win, Chino improved to 21-8.
Up next: Chino at Hemet today (Feb.15), game time TBA.
Division 3AA
Sage Hill 61, Don Lugo 55
Mt. Baldy League co-champion Don Lugo lost its first-round game Thursday night with a six-point loss to Sage Hill High of Newport Beach. Don Lugo’s Reanne Reola finished with 19 points, Jailah Lee had 16 points and Krystle Medrano added nine points for Don Lugo, which finishes its season at 18-11.
Santa Monica 58, Ayala 48
Ayala led No. 1-ranked Santa Monica, 16-13, after one quarter but was outscored 31-15 during the second and third quarters in its loss Thursday in a first-round game. Santa Monica (22-7, Ocean League champion) will travel to Burroughs High in Ridgecrest for a second-round game tonight (Feb. 15).
Ayala 61, Cypress 52
Ayala’s Emma Lazaro finished with 22 points, Ariana Gonzalez scored 21 points and Alyssa Hames finished with 11 points in the Bulldogs’ wild-card game win at Cypress Tuesday night. Darla Sanchez added six points for Ayala, which improved to 14-16.
Division 4AA
Ontario Christian 67, Garey 47
Ontario Christian’s Maddy Martinez hit eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the Knights past Garey High Thursday night in a first-round game. Martinez also had three rebounds, three assists and five rebounds for Ontario Christian, which improved to 27-2.
Freshman Chloe Briggs, the second-leading scorer in the nation in girls’ basketball, finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and three steals for Ontario Christian.
Up next: Pasadena Poly at Ontario Christian tonight (Feb. 15), game time TBA.
Palomares League
Ayala 67, Colony 64
Ayala won a one-game playoff over the Titans for a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA playoffs after tying for third place in the Palomares League. Alyssa Hames had a season-high 19 points, Emma Lazaro had 19 points and Ariana Gonzalez finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs, which defeated Colony twice in three games this season.
Boys soccer
Division 4 Hesperia 0, Chino Hills 0 (Hesperia wins in a shootout, 4-3)
Chino Hills nearly pulled off the upset against No. 1-ranked Hesperia Wednesday, falling in a shootout, 4-3, after the teams were scoreless in regulation and overtime. The Huskies, who finished in a third-place tie with Etiwanda in the Baseline League standings, finished their season at 8-7-4.
Division 5
Ayala 1, Rancho Mirage 0
Ayala High’s Alex Anido scored the game’s only goal off a corner kick by Jonathan Guerrero with under five minutes left in the second half to lift the Bulldogs past Rancho Mirage in a first-round game.
The Bulldogs (16-2-2) played Cornerstone Christian (18-1-4) Friday after Champion press time in a second-round game.
Marshall 4, Chino 3
Chino finished its season Wednesday with a 9-10-4 record, falling to Marshall (14-1-3) in a first-round game played at John Muir High in Pasadena. The Cowboys finished the Mt. Baldy League season with a 6-1-3 record, taking second place in the six-team league.
Division 6
Ontario Christian 1, San Dimas 0
Antony Badiola scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Evan Sadler Wednesday to give the Knights a first-round win over the Saints. The Knights (15-1-3) played at Orange Vista (10-8-8) in Perris in a second-round game Friday after Champion press time.
Girls soccer
Division 3
La Serna 2, Ayala 1
La Serna’s Misheal Earley and Elizabeth Vasquez each had a goal for the Lancers Thursday night in their win over Ayala. Thursday’s game was played at California High in Whittier.
With the loss, Ayala finishes its season at 5-12-3.
Division 6
Ontario Christian 4, Orange Vista 0
Ontario Christian scored three of its four goals in the second half Thursday in its first-round win over Orange Vista at the Ontario Christian High stadium.
The Knights improved their season record to 14-7 with the win.
Up next: Ontario Christian at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy today (Feb. 15), game time TBA.
Girls water polo
Division 6
Mark Keppel 10, Don Lugo 5
Don Lugo finished its season at 13-12, following Tuesday’s first-round loss to Mark Keppel. The Conquistadores finished as the third-place team from the Mt. Baldy League this season.
CIF-SS upcoming playoff schedule
Boys basketball: Quarterfinal games, Tuesday, Feb. 18; semifinals, Friday, Feb. 21; championship games, Saturday, Feb. 29.
Girls basketball: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 19; semifinals, Saturday, Feb. 22; championship games, Saturday, Feb. 29.
Boys soccer: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Feb. 18; semifinals, Saturday, Feb. 22; championship games, Friday, Feb. 28 or Saturday, Feb. 29.
Girls soccer: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 19; semifinals, Saturday, Feb. 22; championship games, Friday, Feb. 28 or Saturday, Feb. 29.
Information: cifss.org.
