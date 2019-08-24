Girls volleyball
Nonleague
Ontario Christian defeats Notre Dame 25-22. 23-25, 25-9, 25-15
Defending CIF State Division 3 champion Ontario Christian opened its season with a four-set road win Tuesday at Notre Dame High in Riverside.
Ayala High frosh tournament today
The Ayala High freshman girls’ volleyball team will host its Volleyball Classic at 8 a.m. today (Aug. 24) at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Gates and doors will open at 7:15 a.m.
The tournament will begin with Ayala playing Riverside Poly and Chino Hills playing Glendora. A second-round of games will have Walnut playing Chino and Diamond Bar against Glendora.
Following games will be Ayala vs. Chino; Chino Hills vs. Bonita; Walnut vs. Riverside Poly; Diamond Bar vs. Glendora; Riverside Poly vs. Chino; Glendora vs. Bonita; Ayala vs. Walnut and Chino Hills vs. Diamond Bar.
All eight teams will make the playoffs. Playoff games will consist of one set to 25 points. The championship match will be a best-of-three sets. Information: ayala sports.org.
