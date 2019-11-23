Boys basketball
Nonleague
Chino 64, Arlington 63
Chino High outscored Arlington 17-12 in the fourth quarter Wednesday night to pull out a one-point win in its season opener.
Rumble for Rosecrans Avenue Tournament, Norwalk
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament: Warren 69, Ayala 52; La Habra 65, Ayala 51.
Orangewood Academy Tournament, Orange
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament: Laguna Hills 57, Ontario Christian 55.
Girls basketball
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 54, Providence 49
Ontario Christian head coach Matt Tumambing won in his debut as Knights head coach Tuesday in a five-point victory over Providence at the Ontario Christian High gym. Freshman Chloe Briggs scored 33 points and had 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks for Ontario Christian.
Arlington-Poly Tournament, Riverside
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament: Ayala 83, Arlington 16; Ayala 76, Corona 35.
Football
CIF-SS playoffs
Division 5
Culver City 62, Chino Hills 35
Chino Hills High’s Rayce Thornton ran for 132 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns, and Evin Anderson, Austin Urena and David Espinosa each caught a touchdown pass in the Huskies’ loss to No. 1-ranked Culver City on Nov. 8.
Quarterback Matthew Geeting, a junior, finished 11 of 23 passing for 124 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Geeting finished the 2019 season with 2,520 yards, 27 touchdowns. 10 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.7.
Division 6
Crespi 38, Ayala 35
Ayala’s Jacob Badawi scored three touchdowns on runs of 20-, 4- and 10-yards and Cole McCain ran for a score and threw a touchdown pass, but the Bulldogs had their season end Nov. 8 with a three-point loss to Crespi. Ayala, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 6, finishes its season at 11-1.
Crespi’s Michael Shirley scored on a 55-yard run, Evan Davidson returned a kick 100 yards for a score, Jackson White had a 21-yard touchdown catch, Johnny Schaefer had a nine-yard TD catch, Chris Salerno kicked a 37-yard field goal and Mitchell Nuesca scored on a 27-yard touchdown run in the victory.
Division 11
Marina 24, Ontario Christian 21
Ontario Christian’s Alexander Terriquez and Connor Mooneyham each ran in a touchdown and quarterback Daniel Serna connected with receiver Alvis Nuno on a touchdown pass in the Knights’ loss to No. 2-ranked Marina High of Huntington Beach. The Knights finish their season at 9-3 after placing second in the Ambassador League during the 2019 season.
Boys soccer
Nonleague
Chino 1, Colony 0
Chino High’s Anthony Reyes-Greendale scored in the 78th minute on an assist by Adrian-Antonio Lopez to lift the Cowboys past the Titans Wednesday night. Hiram Romero made four saves in goal for the Cowboys (2-0).
Junior varsity score: Chino 2, Colony 1.
Chino 2, West Covina 0
Chino’s Alejandro Covarrubias and Anthony Greendate each scored a goal in the second half Tuesday in the Cowboys’ season-opening win over the Bulldogs.
Junior varsity score: Chino 1, West Covina 1.
Girls water polo
Nonleague
Diamond Bar 15, Ayala 7
Ayala High lost its season-opening game Tuesday afternoon to Diamond Bar.
El Rancho 8, Don Lugo 7
Don Lugo fell in its 2019-20 season-opening game Monday afternoon at El Rancho High in Pico Rivera.
High school coaches can submit scores, stats and standings to the Champion by email to sports@cham pionnewspapers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.